Advertisement

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office protest

Residents gather to peacefully call for change
(My Sherie Johnson)
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest. The protesters wanted officials to make changes concerning racism, injustice, and inequality with policing, systemic issues, and everyday life. The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle III agreed change is needed.

Regarding the climate in Avoyelles Parish when it comes to police community relations Riddle said, “Certain police departments are very active in their community. There are some especially when you have elected chiefs of police it creates a little bit more of a division because if your candidate lost then there’s already this mixed feeling. I think police officers and chiefs of police and all law enforcement personnel should interact in their community, and many of them try it.”

He hopes this is successful because if there is no communication, people will not have a proper respect for one another. Riddle wants people to know if they have any issues or want to talk his office is always open for discussion.

“We are supposed to be all equal, and black people haven’t been treated like that. Black people have not been treated equal for years. We have been studying s*** that has been white washed and is not completely right. People have been dying on the street like animals. Like animals what is that, what is that? Black lives matter more than white lives more than anything they matter, and just because people are saying all lives matter, they cannot matter until black lives matter, that is it,” Lauren Dauzat said.
“We are supposed to be all equal, and black people haven’t been treated like that. Black people have not been treated equal for years. We have been studying s*** that has been white washed and is not completely right. People have been dying on the street like animals. Like animals what is that, what is that? Black lives matter more than white lives more than anything they matter, and just because people are saying all lives matter, they cannot matter until black lives matter, that is it,” Lauren Dauzat said.(My Sherie Johnson)
“First of all, we did this in front of Charles Riddles office for a reason because he is the big person in town and he is the one that can hear everyone’s problems in the whole Avoyelles parish. So that’s why we picked this place,” Quazeric Reed said. “We are out here for police brutality. We are out here for countless lives cut short in Avoyelles Parish because of law enforcement, and we’re out here for unfairness of people that’s been treated bad by police officers. It’s not me myself, but it’s the people in the community and in the parish that would like to see change in the community. They would like to see the officers interact more with the people and they would like to see the police officers treating people better.”
“First of all, we did this in front of Charles Riddles office for a reason because he is the big person in town and he is the one that can hear everyone’s problems in the whole Avoyelles parish. So that’s why we picked this place,” Quazeric Reed said. “We are out here for police brutality. We are out here for countless lives cut short in Avoyelles Parish because of law enforcement, and we’re out here for unfairness of people that’s been treated bad by police officers. It’s not me myself, but it’s the people in the community and in the parish that would like to see change in the community. They would like to see the officers interact more with the people and they would like to see the police officers treating people better.”(My Sherie Johnson)
“I believe in November the 3rd with all that one thing or another vote that’s your voice. It ain’t going to stop the killings that’s already taking place, but it will help in the long run on your choice. I can’t tell you who to vote for, but tell you to vote,” Roosevelt Tadlock said. Roosevelt is the 7th person pictured above in a yellow shirt. Tadlock continued, “I disagree with what Drew Brees said, and in actuality I think kneeling for the flag, on the flag that’s your right. Anyone who does anything, I served my time in the military, and it wasn’t that I was serving the flag I served the country and the Constitution of the United States. And all that B.S. about the flag that’s just something that you can have your platform about. It’s never about the flag it’s about the Constitution and the people who served their time in the military. They served the time for you to be able to do exactly what you want to do and exactly what you’re doing. I mean you have your right to say that but it ain’t all about the flag. I live in Cottonport, Louisiana, basically I love where I’m living everything’s going well. I have a good mayor in Cottonport. We have it going on and I’m not afraid to say that.”
“I believe in November the 3rd with all that one thing or another vote that’s your voice. It ain’t going to stop the killings that’s already taking place, but it will help in the long run on your choice. I can’t tell you who to vote for, but tell you to vote,” Roosevelt Tadlock said. Roosevelt is the 7th person pictured above in a yellow shirt. Tadlock continued, “I disagree with what Drew Brees said, and in actuality I think kneeling for the flag, on the flag that’s your right. Anyone who does anything, I served my time in the military, and it wasn’t that I was serving the flag I served the country and the Constitution of the United States. And all that B.S. about the flag that’s just something that you can have your platform about. It’s never about the flag it’s about the Constitution and the people who served their time in the military. They served the time for you to be able to do exactly what you want to do and exactly what you’re doing. I mean you have your right to say that but it ain’t all about the flag. I live in Cottonport, Louisiana, basically I love where I’m living everything’s going well. I have a good mayor in Cottonport. We have it going on and I’m not afraid to say that.”(My Sherie Johnson)
Caption

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cenla

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office Protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest. The protesters wanted officials to make changes concerning racism, injustice, and inequality with policing, systemic issues, and everyday life. The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle III agreed change is needed.

News

“No symptom” tests increase in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Avoyelles Parish sees an increase in people without Covid symptoms being tested.

News

Rebuilding from a tornado during COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
The December 16th tornado left many homes in Central Louisiana damaged, and some are still recovering six months later.

Latest News

News

Residents speak out about the Causey Loop abandonment

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Residents speak out about the abandonment of Causey Loop. KALB investigates.

News

Some still recovering from December tornado, amid pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
The December 16th tornado left many homes in Central Louisiana damaged, and some are still recovering six months later. The COVID-19 pandemic has made that especially difficult for some.

News

Former Central Louisiana Business Incubator could be getting face-lift

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
The former Central Louisiana Business Incubator could be getting a face-lift in the near future, thanks to the Alexandria City Council.

News

Dr. Alex Billioux talks concern for Central Louisiana

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Dr. Alex Billioux with the Office of Public Health to discuss COVID-19 concerns in Cenla.

News

Pineville mayor shares thoughts on nationwide protests

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields about his thoughts on the nationwide protests.

News

Grocery delivery deals and discounts

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
The idea of getting groceries dropped off at your front door is a lot more appealing right now than it used to be.