Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office protest
Residents gather to peacefully call for change
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest. The protesters wanted officials to make changes concerning racism, injustice, and inequality with policing, systemic issues, and everyday life. The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle III agreed change is needed.
Regarding the climate in Avoyelles Parish when it comes to police community relations Riddle said, “Certain police departments are very active in their community. There are some especially when you have elected chiefs of police it creates a little bit more of a division because if your candidate lost then there’s already this mixed feeling. I think police officers and chiefs of police and all law enforcement personnel should interact in their community, and many of them try it.”
He hopes this is successful because if there is no communication, people will not have a proper respect for one another. Riddle wants people to know if they have any issues or want to talk his office is always open for discussion.
