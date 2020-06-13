Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office protest

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Friday Jun. 5, people gathered outside of the Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s Office in Marksville, Louisiana to peacefully assemble and protest. The protesters wanted officials to make changes concerning racism, injustice, and inequality with policing, systemic issues, and everyday life. The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle III agreed change is needed.

“I think the protest is good, people should protest, because what happened to George Floyd was horrible and people just want other people to understand why they’re upset,” Riddle said. "That’s the key. A lot of times people may have different opinions, but we have to respect each other’s opinions.”

Regarding the climate in Avoyelles Parish when it comes to police community relations Riddle said, “Certain police departments are very active in their community. There are some especially when you have elected chiefs of police it creates a little bit more of a division because if your candidate lost then there’s already this mixed feeling. I think police officers and chiefs of police and all law enforcement personnel should interact in their community, and many of them try it.”

He hopes this is successful because if there is no communication, people will not have a proper respect for one another. Riddle wants people to know if they have any issues or want to talk his office is always open for discussion.

“We are supposed to be all equal, and black people haven’t been treated like that. Black people have not been treated equal for years. We have been studying s*** that has been white washed and is not completely right. People have been dying on the street like animals. Like animals what is that, what is that? Black lives matter more than white lives more than anything they matter, and just because people are saying all lives matter, they cannot matter until black lives matter, that is it,” Lauren Dauzat said. (My Sherie Johnson)

“First of all, we did this in front of Charles Riddles office for a reason because he is the big person in town and he is the one that can hear everyone’s problems in the whole Avoyelles parish. So that’s why we picked this place,” Quazeric Reed said. “We are out here for police brutality. We are out here for countless lives cut short in Avoyelles Parish because of law enforcement, and we’re out here for unfairness of people that’s been treated bad by police officers. It’s not me myself, but it’s the people in the community and in the parish that would like to see change in the community. They would like to see the officers interact more with the people and they would like to see the police officers treating people better.” (My Sherie Johnson)

“I believe in November the 3rd with all that one thing or another vote that’s your voice. It ain’t going to stop the killings that’s already taking place, but it will help in the long run on your choice. I can’t tell you who to vote for, but tell you to vote,” Roosevelt Tadlock said. Roosevelt is the 7th person pictured above in a yellow shirt. Tadlock continued, “I disagree with what Drew Brees said, and in actuality I think kneeling for the flag, on the flag that’s your right. Anyone who does anything, I served my time in the military, and it wasn’t that I was serving the flag I served the country and the Constitution of the United States. And all that B.S. about the flag that’s just something that you can have your platform about. It’s never about the flag it’s about the Constitution and the people who served their time in the military. They served the time for you to be able to do exactly what you want to do and exactly what you’re doing. I mean you have your right to say that but it ain’t all about the flag. I live in Cottonport, Louisiana, basically I love where I’m living everything’s going well. I have a good mayor in Cottonport. We have it going on and I’m not afraid to say that.” (My Sherie Johnson)

