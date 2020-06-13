Deep South News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

ATLANTA — A man reported to police for sleeping in a car blocking the drive-thru lane of a fast food restaurant was shot and killed in a late night struggle with Atlanta officers after he failed a field sobriety test and resisted arrest, Georgia authorities said Saturday. SENT: 578 words; PHOTOS

GEORGIA_ELECTION-UNCOUNTED VOTES

ATLANTA — Election officials and activists in four Georgia counties say faulty software or poorly calibrated vote-tabulation scanners used in the state’s primary may have prevented thousands of mailed-in votes from being counted. SENT: 911 words

VIRUS OUTBREAK

BALTIMORE— The pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted most states and federal authorities to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered and a number of landlords -- some desperate to pay their mortgages themselves -- are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out. SENT: 1,100 words.

LEGISLATIVE RESTART

ATLANTA — Welcome back, Georgia lawmakers. The state budget is in tatters; Georgians continue to die from COVID-19; demonstrators are in the street protesting police brutality and racial injustice; and many voters sweated through hours in line to vote in Tuesday’s election. The General Assembly has 11 business days beginning Monday to decide what to do about those issues. By Jeff Amy and Ben Nadler. SENT: 800 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME LOCKDOWN

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga.— Workers who agreed to live at a Georgia nursing home to keep its residents safe from the coronavirus will embrace their loved ones for the first time in more than two months. UPCOMING:

ELECTION 2020-US HOUSE 7

ATLANTA — The Democratic primary in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District is too close to call. Carolyn Bourdeau has 50.5% of the vote, but the race remains too close to determine a winner. In Georgia, candidates must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. SENT: 200 words .

MEMBER EXCHANGES:

EXCHANGE-FILM INDUSTRY

ATLANTA — After more than 40 years as an actor, Sheri Mann Stewart had finally taken the plunge to launch her own production company. A week after she wrapped shooting her first film for Mann Woman Productions, Atlanta went on pandemic lockdown.

By NEDRA RHONE and RODNEY HO, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; SENT: 1,800 words

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

FATAL POLICE SHOOTING

CHESTER, S.C. — Police in South Carolina released body camera video of officers fatally shooting a handcuffed black man they said was wielding a gun in a Walmart parking lot. Ariane Lamont McCree, 28, was shot and killed by police in November outside a Chester Walmart. He was handcuffed at the time of the shooting after being detained on suspicion of shoplifting. SENT: 300 words

MEMBER EXCHANGES:

EXCHANGE-MERIWETHER MONUMENT

A century-old monument with a racially divisive inscription in downtown North Augusta will be the end point of a Black Lives Matter march planned for June 20. By LINDSEY HODGES, The Aiken Standard. SENT: 800 words

IN BRIEF:

— PROTESTER SUES — A man who said he was hurt by police firing rubber bullets at tear gas during violent protests in South Carolina’s capital is suing several police agencies.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

DEATH PENALTY-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A district attorney in Alabama says a black man who has spent two decades on death row should get a new trial amid questions about the fairness of his 1998 conviction. SENT: 400 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK_ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama prison system says that a third inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19 as the number of cases among inmates and staff continued to rise. SENT 224 words.

MEMBER EXCHANGES:

EXCHANGE-RAPPER SPREADS LOVE

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — In the middle of a sea of protest, unrest, isolation and coronavirus, a Montgomery hip hop artist and producer is still keeping his life and music on a positive track for the sake of everyone.

IN BRIEF:

— BOAT RAMP CLOSING — Alabama will soon close a Mobile River boat ramp for work to make it easier to use when the river is low

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW ORLEANS

NEW ORLEANS— Bars are being allowed to reopen in party-loving New Orleans after a long shutdown prompted by coronavirus fears. The question as bar owners got ready to reopen on Saturday was whether locals and tourists will show up in sufficient numbers to help them stay afloat financially. SENT: 600 words.

CHILDREN KILLED

MONROE, La. — A woman in Louisiana shot and killed her four children, including an infant, and another person before killing herself at an apartment complex, according to authorities. SENT: 238 words.

SCHOOL SYSTEM DRESS CODE

LAFAYETTE — Chartreuse-and-magenta hair in high school? Fine. Fake nails in middle school? No. Personal appearance, socks, and whether a section of the school dress code about non-naturally colored braids and hair extensions could let teachers or administrators target minority students, took a great deal of the Lafayette Parish School Board meeting, news outlets reported.

IN BRIEF:

— XGR-LSU NATIONAL CHAMPIONS-PLATE — Motorists who want to celebrate Louisiana State University’s latest college football national championship victory soon will be able to buy a specialized state license plate commemorating the season.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

CONFEDERATE FLAG-MISSISSIPPI— The young activists who launched a protest movement after George Floyd’s death are bringing fresh energy to a long-simmering debate about the Confederate battle emblem that white supremacists embedded within the Mississippi state flag more than 125 years ago. SENT: 900 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education is offering options for how schools can offer classes starting in the fall semester, with consideration for social distancing and other safety guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 500 words.

DEPUTY KILLED-MISSISSIPPI

MENDENHALL, Miss.— Mississippi law enforcement are continuing the search for an escaped inmate in the shooting death of a 77-year-old Simpson County sheriff’s deputy. SENT: 280 words.

MEMBER EXCHANGES:

EXCHANGE_MISSING TEEN-FOUND

WALNUT, Miss. The family farm on the state line had been searched twice, but at church on Sunday, Laurie Vaughn couldn’t put the missing boy out of her mind. Nathan Covarrubias, a 14-year-old autistic boy, went missing from a residential therapeutic facility near Walnut on May 29, only to be found alive over a week later beside a creek on Vaughn’s family farm.

IN BRIEF:

- HIGHWAY PATROL-RETIREMENT — The officer who leads the Mississippi Highway Patrol says he will retire June 30, after a 26-year career with the Department of Public Safety.

