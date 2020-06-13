Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace has always understood his platform as the only full-time, African American driver in NASCAR. He has only found his voice in the last few weeks. He has been the primary driver for his sport to become more inclusive and successfully called on NASCAR to banish the Confederate flag at its races. As Wallace has taken a larger role as an activist, his underfunded race team continues to look for money. Not a single new company has come aboard to back Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsports with 20 open races still left to sell this season.

NEW YORK (AP) — A feel-good story surfaced in the final round of baseball's amateur draft when the New York Mets selected University of New Orleans pitcher Eric Orze. The two-time cancer survivor missed part of 2018 and the entire 2019 season to recover from multiple operations while fighting off testicular cancer and skin cancer. Mets vice president of international and amateur scouting Tommy Tanous said Thursday night the 22-year-old Orze is “a kid that will not quit.” At 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Orze went 3-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings before this season was stopped because of the coronavirus. The right-hander was chosen in the fifth round, 150th overall out of 160 total picks.