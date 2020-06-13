Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana fell short of its goal to test all the state’s nursing home residents and employees for the coronavirus by the end of May. That's raising questions about whether testing plans aimed at keeping tabs on those most vulnerable to the pandemic are too ambitious. Data provided by the state health department shows nearly 78% of Louisiana’s 23,000-plus nursing home residents have been tested for the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. Only 61% of the facilities' workers have received tests. That falls short of Louisiana’s goal in a testing plan it submitted to federal officials last month. Nursing homes account for more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed eight bills passed by Louisiana lawmakers in their regular session. The vetoes issued Friday strike down the business lobby’s top priority, a measure to scale back damage claims against insurance companies in car accident lawsuits. The Democratic governor said the bill didn’t include a commitment to lower insurance rates as supporters promised. GOP lawmakers are trying to pass a similar measure in the ongoing special session. Edwards said he’s willing to continue negotiations. Edwards also scrapped bills that would have given lawmakers more oversight of state contracts and would have enacted new restrictions on ads from lawyers promising big paydays by suing businesses.

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Coronavirus pandemic closings have cost Louisiana casinos hundreds of millions of dollars, and one chain has told the state it may lay off as many as 1,500 workers. The Advertiser reports that monthly revenue reports show casinos lost about $347 million during March and April, with another $90 million or more lost by video gaming establishments. And Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. says it has sent more than 1,500 employees letters to say they might be laid off. Spokesman David Strow says the company hasn't yet decided the actual number.

MONROE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana woman shot her children to death, and possibly others, before turning the gun on herself. News outlets reported that Monroe Police said it happened about 8 p.m. Thursday at Parkview Apartment Complex. Witnesses told investigators the woman suffered from an unspecified mental illness. Police have not confirmed the exact number of victims. None of the victims' names has been released. The case remains under investigation.