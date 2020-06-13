Associated Press Louisiana Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 13.

Saturday, Jun. 13 10:00 AM NOLA Councilmembers and community partners give away 20,000 masks citywide - New Orleans Councilmembers Helena Moreno and Jason Williams, and various community partners distribute 20,000 face coverings to residents citywide to help prevent further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19); Ochsner Algiers Urgent Care, 3401 Behrman Place; The City of Love, 8601 Palmetto St.; Goodwill Industries, 3400 Tulane Ave.; Franklin Avenue Baptist Church 8282 I-10 Service Rd.; New Hope Baptist Church, 1807 Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way; Ideal Market, 250 S. Broad St.; St. Mary of Angels Church, 3501 N. Miro St.

Location:

Weblinks: https://www.nola.gov/nofd/

Contacts: Andrew Tuozzolo, Office of Councilmember-at-Large Helena Moreno, AVTuozzolo@nola.gov, 1 504 281 9882

Saturday, Jun. 13 10:00 AM NOLA Councilmembers host citywide mask giveaway - New Orleans Councilmembers Jared Brossett, Joe Giarrusso, Jay Banks, Kristin Gisleson Palmer and Cyndi Nguyen distribute 16,000 face coverings to residents citywide to help prevent further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19); Walmart Supercenter, 4301 Chef Menteur Hwy.; Notre Dame Seminary, 2901 South Carrolton Ave.; New Home Ministries, 13800, Hayne Blvd.; Kingsley House, 1600 Constance St.; Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Dr.

Location:

Weblinks: https://www.nola.gov/nofd/

Contacts: Domonique Dickerson , City of New Orleans, dcdickerson@nola.gov, 1 504 658 1040

Saturday, Jun. 13 4:00 PM NOLA Councilmember, Home Depot and Walmart host cleaning supplies giveaway - New Orleans City Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen, Home Depot and Walmart host a cleaning supplies giveaway for 300 families in District E.

Location: New Home Full Gospel Cathedral, 13800 Hayne Blvd., New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.nola.gov/home/

Contacts: Terrie Guerin , City of New Orleans, tguerin@nola.gov, 1 504 658 1053

Monday, Jun. 15 1:00 PM NOLA Councilmember Jared Brossett hosts free food pantry - New Orleans Councilmember Jared Brossett hosts a free food pantry for local residents and families impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: Abundant Life Tabernacle, 1701 Franklin Ave, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: https://www.nola.gov/nofd/

Contacts: Domonique Dickerson , City of New Orleans, dcdickerson@nola.gov, 1 504 658 1040