Louisiana misses goal on virus testing at nursing homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana fell short of its goal to test all the state’s nursing home residents and employees for the coronavirus by the end of May.

That’s raising questions about whether testing plans aimed at keeping tabs on those most vulnerable to the pandemic are too ambitious. Data provided by the state health department shows nearly 78% of Louisiana’s 23,000-plus nursing home residents have been tested for the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

Only 61% of the facilities’ workers have received tests. That falls short of Louisiana’s goal in a testing plan it submitted to federal officials last month.

Nursing homes account for more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana.

