“No symptom” tests increase in Avoyelles Parish

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Mobile Van Testing, manned by the Louisiana National Guard, started on June 1st throughout the Cenla area.

Bunkie High School served as a testing today in Avoyelles Parish. Director of the Avoyelles Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Joseph Frank, says they've been encouraging residents to get tested even if they don't have symptoms. And they've seen an increase in "no symptom" tests being administered. "I mean, you could be asymptomatic and not even know you have this virus. And getting tested you would know" said Frank.

There have been over 2,500 COVID tests administered in Avoyelles Parish so far. With over 300 of those tests being done through Mobile Van Testing.

The next Mobile Van Testing site in the Parish will be at Simmesport Town Hall on Monday, June 15th.

