NPSO deputies searching for alleged murder suspect

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the following information to News Channel Five regarding a shooting investigation:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPSO) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are currently searching for a Campti man considered armed and dangerous who is wanted in connection with the attempted armed robbery and shooting death of Allen Darrel Halford of Colfax on Friday afternoon, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

NPSO says they are currently searching for A. L. Simmons II, 20. He was last seen wearing a red jacket or shift and blue jeans. NPSO says he is wanted for first-degree murder.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responding to 911 reports of white 2006 Dodge pickup truck in the ditch in the 200 block of Greenville Drive in Clarence occupied by a male suffering from a gunshot wound. (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday, June 12, NPSO responded to reports of a truck in a ditch in the 200 block of Greenville Drive in Clarence occupied by a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Responding deputies discovered Allen Darrel Halford, 60, of Colfax deceased inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Natchitoches Parish Deputy Assistant Coroner Steven Clanton. The body is being transported to LSU Medical Center for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

As a result of their investigation, NPSO says they identified A. L. Simmons II as the suspect. They claim Simmons fled the area before law enforcement arrived.

Throughout the afternoon, detectives searched several different locations in the Campti and Clarence areas but have not located Simmons.

NPSO says they have established sufficient evidence and probable cause to secure a criminal warrant for the arrest of Simmons signed by a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge for first-degree murder.

Detectives believe the motive for the shooting is robbery.

No further information regarding the investigation will be released at this time.

Simmons is on probation due to a prior felony conviction in Natchitoches Parish. Detectives say he has ties to Campti, Clarence, Winnfield and the St. Maurice areas.

NPSO asks if you see Simmons not to approach him, but to contact 911, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432, or your nearest law enforcement agency. If you have any information contact Detectives Craig LaCour, Darrel Winder or Asst. Chief of Investigations Reginald Turner at 381-352-6432 or 318-357-7830.

