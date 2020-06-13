Advertisement

Warner Bros. sets late July theatrical release for ‘Tenet’

Director Christopher Nolan(KALB)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) - Warner Bros. will release Christopher Nolan’s latest film, the sci-fi espionage spectacle “Tenet," in theaters on July 31.

The release date has been closely watched because so many other releases during the film industry’s normally blockbuster-filled summer season have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nolan’s 2010 hit “Inception” will return to theaters in mid-July.

Currently the first major studio release planned is Disney’s live-action version of “Mulan,” which is slated to arrive on July 24.

Theaters plan to reopen in July, limiting audience sizes, frequently cleaning cinemas and moving concession orders to an app.

