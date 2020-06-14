Alexandria woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - Early Saturday evening, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on LA Highway 1 south of LA Highway 1192. This three-vehicle crash killed a woman from Alexandria.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. on LA Highway 1. The crash involved a 2013 Ford F-150, driven by Lennie Lemonie, 32. The other cars were a 2017 Nissan Maxima, and a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado. All three-vehicles were northbound on LA Highway 1. As the Silverado approached a private drive-way, the driver began slowing to conduct a right-hand turn. The driver of the Maxima observed the Silverado slowing; therefore, she slowed to allow the Silverado to make the turn. For reasons still under investigation, Lemonie failed to slow down, which resulted in her vehicle striking the rear of the Maxima.

Lemonie and the driver of the Maxima sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. A passenger in the Maxima, identified as Shirley A. Reed, 54, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Toxicology tests were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public that inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. Motorists need to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving. More information on distracted driving may be found online at https://www.nhtsa.gov.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 21 fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in 23 fatalities.

Copyright 2020 LSP. All rights reserved.