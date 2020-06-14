Deep South News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said Sunday the department fired one officer and placed another on administrative duty for the fatal shooting of a black man who resisted arrest after failing a field sobriety test — a death that rekindled fiery protests in the city and also caused the police chief to resign. By Russ Bynum and Brynn Anderson. SENT: 965 words. AP Photos.

AP EXPLAINS-LYNCHING

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The United States Congress is once again at an impasse over a widely backed bill to designate lynching as a federal hate crime. Like previous attempts to pass anti-lynching legislation, the proposal is being blocked by a white southern representative, Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. Lynching is defined by Merriam-Webster as “to put to death (as by hanging) by mob action without legal approval or permission.” Throughout American history, lynching has been used as a tool of terror against people of color to maintain racist social orders and prevent people of color from voting, asserting human rights or seeking employment. By Russell Contreras. SENT: 903 words. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BLIND VOTERS

ATLANTA — Not that long ago, Ann Byington had to squeeze into a voting booth with a Republican poll watcher on one side and a Democrat on the other reading her voting choices out loud so her ballot could be marked for her and the selections verified. Blind since birth, Byington welcomed the rise in recent years of electronic voting machines equipped with technology that empowered her and others with disabilities to cast their ballots privately and independently. But now, as election officials plan a major vote-by-mail expansion amid fears of voting in person during the coronavirus pandemic, Byington worries she is being left out. By Christina A. Cassidy. SENT: 1145 words. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EVICTIONS

BALTIMORE — Jeremy Rooks works the evening shift at a Georgia fast-food restaurant these days to avoid being on the street past dusk. He needs somewhere to go at night: He and his wife are homeless after the extended-stay motel where they had lived since Thanksgiving evicted them in April when they couldn’t pay their rent. By Regina Garcia Cano and Michael Casey. SENT: 1147 words. AP Photos.

AP MEMBER EXCHANGE

EXCHANGE-YOUNG MUSIC STUDENTS VOLUNTEER

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — When Pam Garland challenged her music students to make a difference in their community, she didn’t know what to expect. Garland has been teaching music through Funderful World of Music, the Gainesville-based business she and her husband Tony run, for the last 29 years, and her spring recitals have always had a theme. For this year’s theme, “It’s time to shine,” Garland told each of her students to find a way to do some good in the world. By Nathan Berg, The Gainesville Times. SENT: 560 words.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

TRUMP-JUNETEENTH

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Republican supporters of President Donald Trump say he didn’t know the significance to black Americans of the date and location he chose for his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic. Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma and Tim Scott of South Carolina are expressing relief that Trump has moved the rally from June 19 to June 20. June 19, also known as Juneteenth, marks the end of slavery in the U.S. The rally location, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was the scene in 1921 of one of the most severe white-on-black attacks in American history. Trump relented after an outcry. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 580 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— FIREFIGHTERS KILLED-MEMORIAL — This year’s ceremony to mark the deaths of nine firefighters in South Carolina killed fighting a blaze at a furniture store in 2007 will be closed to the public.

AP MEMBER EXCHANGE

EXCHANGE-SOUTH CAROLINA PRIMARIES

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jerry Gary could almost see a reason he voted from his polling station at Sterling School. Sterling practically shares a road with Tanner’s Big Orange, the hamburger stand that opened on Pleasantburg Drive in front of a historic black neighborhood during the twilight of South Carolina’s segregation era. By Carol Motsinger, The Greenville News. SENT: 1008 words.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

ALABAMA PRISONS

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The state of Alabama told a federal judge that it is optimistic that it can adequately staff state prisons by a 2022 deadline despite slow progress in hiring. By Kim Chandler. SENT: 235 words.

AP MEMBER EXCHANGE

EXCHANGE-LOCAL LIBRARIES

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The entire “Game of Thrones” series on DVD. Iconic Soundgarden albums. And oh yeah, literary classics like “Pride and Prejudice.” The Huntsville Madison County Public Library system is comprised of nearly 500,000 physical items. And that number doesn’t include digital resources, such as e-books. Huntsville libraries will reopen June 15, with coronavirus safety measures in place. The system’s 12 branches were last open to the public on March 15. By Matt Wake, AL.com.

EXCHANGE-FIRST-TIME COACHES

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The upheaval of the sports has had a major effect on high school football coaches across Alabama, but for first-year head coaches like Central-Phenix City’s Patrick Nix and LaFayette’s Juan Williams, making the best use of their limited time is even more important as they try to introduce themselves to their new teams. By Jon Dykstra, The Opelika-Auburn News. SENT: 580 words.

SPORTS

BC-FBC--VIRUS OUTREAK-TEST REPORTING

College officials haven’t come up with a consensus opinion as they debate whether to announce how many of their athletes test positive for the coronavirus. Nearly half of the 66 Football Bowl Subdivision members that responded to an Associated Press inquiry said they were still deciding whether to announce the number of athletes with positive tests. Just over half of the schools will not release any numbers to the general public. Schools are trying to balance the public’s right to know during a pandemic against student privacy rights. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 860 words. AP Photos.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

LOUISIANA SPOTLIGHT-ANALYSIS

BATON ROUGE, La. — Business groups are gaining a stronger foothold and demonstrating intensified influence in the Louisiana Legislature, after term limits wiped out many former lawmakers and industry-backed candidates won many of those vacant seats. By Melinda Deslatte. UPCOMING: 720 words. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE, La. — A hospital emergency room is reopening after five years, as part of Louisiana’s coronavirus pandemic surge program. Baton Rouge General Hospital says in a news release that its Mid-City hospital’s 33-bed ER will be open for all sorts of emergencies. SENT: 327 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EVICTIONS

BALTIMORE — Jeremy Rooks works the evening shift at a Georgia fast-food restaurant these days to avoid being on the street past dusk. He needs somewhere to go at night: He and his wife are homeless after the extended-stay motel where they had lived since Thanksgiving evicted them in April when they couldn’t pay their rent. By Regina Garcia Cano and Michael Casey. SENT: 1147 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— XGR-LSU-NATIONAL CHAMPIONS PLATE — Motorists who want to celebrate Louisiana State University’s latest college football national championship victory will be able to buy a specialized license plate commemorating the season.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

UNDER THE CAPITOL DOME-ANALYSIS

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi voters might get a chance to simplify the process of electing the governor and other statewide officials. Legislators are close putting a state constitutional amendment on the ballot this November. It would eliminate a requirement that’s similar to the national Electoral College. By Emily Wagster Pettus. UPCOMING: 570 words. AP Photos.

XGR-SPECIAL NEEDS VOUCHERS

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi legislators have voted to keep a school voucher program alive for another four years, sending a bill to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 300 words.

IN BRIEF:

— DEPUTY KILLED-MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Sunday that a man has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 77-year-old deputy sheriff who was taking him to a mental health facility.

— ALCOHOL SALES-MISSISSIPPI — Alcohol sales in Mississippi are seeing a big jump during the coronavirus pandemic, the state Department of Revenue says.

— MISSISSIPPI MEDICAID DIRECTOR — The director of the Mississippi Medicaid program has received approval to remain on the job.

AP MEMBER EXCHANGES

EXCHANGE-LOCAL HISTORIAN-BLACK CITIZENS

COLUBMUS, Miss. — Rufus Ward doesn’t just write and lecture about history. He lives and breathes it. His family is connected to one of the most prominent families in Lowndes County history, and Ward is widely known as the most authoritative voice on the history of the area, the unofficial historian of Columbus. By Slim Smith, The Commercial Dispatch. SENT: 1000 words.

EXCHANGE-WINCHESTER AMMUNITION SALES

JACKSON, Miss. — Many rifle cartridges come and go. What’s all the rage one day can easily fade away as it falls into disfavor among hunters. But one that has withstood the test of time and done so with more success than almost all of them is the humble .30-30 Winchester. By Brian Broome, Clarion Ledger. SENT: 710 words.

