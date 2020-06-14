Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — An Atlanta police officer has been fired following the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, and a second officer has been placed on administrative leave. Atlanta police announced the termination of Garrett Rolfe early Sunday, a move that follows the Saturday resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had called for the officer who shot Brooks on Friday night to be fired, saying she didn’t think it was “justified use of deadly force.” The officer placed on administrative leave is Devin Brosnan.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace has always understood his platform as the only full-time, African American driver in NASCAR. He has only found his voice in the last few weeks. He has been the primary driver for his sport to become more inclusive and successfully called on NASCAR to banish the Confederate flag at its races. As Wallace has taken a larger role as an activist, his underfunded race team continues to look for money. Not a single new company has come aboard to back Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsports with 20 open races still left to sell this season.