Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A hospital emergency room is reopening after five years, as part of Louisiana's coronavirus pandemic surge program. Baton Rouge General Hospital says its 33-bed ER will be open for all sorts of emergencies, starting Monday. The hospital says in a news release that the emergency department is under a contract with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Earlier, the contract opened wards for acute care of patients with COVID-19. The hospital had never closed entirely, but concentrated on such areas as cancer care, rehabilitation, behavioral health, outpatient surgery and family medicine.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Motorists who want to celebrate Louisiana State University’s latest college football national championship victory will be able to buy a specialized license plate. State lawmakers authorized creation of a special LSU National Champions 2019 license plate that can be used in place of a regular state-issued plate. Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed the bill into law. The LSU Board of Supervisors first must settle on a design before anyone can seek the new plate. It will cost $51 a year on top of regular fees. The state will keep $1, and the remaining $50 will go to LSU for scholarships.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Protesters in New Orleans tore down a bust of a slave owner who left his wealth to build schools. They then took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it into the water. The destruction Saturday is part of a nationwide effort to remove monuments to the Confederacy or with links to slavery. The bust was of John McDonogh. Upon his death, McDonogh left a large portion of his money to New Orleans and Baltimore for schools, and many schools in New Orleans are named after him.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted most states and federal authorities to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered and a number of landlords -- some desperate to pay their mortgages themselves -- are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out. The evictions threaten to exacerbate a problem that has plagued people of color long before the pandemic, when landlords across the U.S. were filing about 300,000 eviction requests every month. Some tenants are now banding together to push for legislation at the state and federal level to provide rent and mortgage relief.