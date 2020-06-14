Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A hospital emergency room is reopening after five years, as part of Louisiana's coronavirus pandemic surge program. Baton Rouge General Hospital says its 33-bed ER will be open for all sorts of emergencies, starting Monday. The hospital says in a news release that the emergency department is under a contract with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Earlier, the contract opened wards for acute care of patients with COVID-19. The hospital had never closed entirely, but concentrated on such areas as cancer care, rehabilitation, behavioral health, outpatient surgery and family medicine.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Motorists who want to celebrate Louisiana State University’s latest college football national championship victory will be able to buy a specialized license plate. State lawmakers authorized creation of a special LSU National Champions 2019 license plate that can be used in place of a regular state-issued plate. Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed the bill into law. The LSU Board of Supervisors first must settle on a design before anyone can seek the new plate. It will cost $51 a year on top of regular fees. The state will keep $1, and the remaining $50 will go to LSU for scholarships.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 11 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.16 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump came as crude oil costs increased. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.11 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $1.69 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The average price of diesel is $2.55, the same as two weeks ago.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Protesters in New Orleans tore down a bust of a slave owner who left his wealth to build schools. They then took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it into the water. The destruction Saturday is part of a nationwide effort to remove monuments to the Confederacy or with links to slavery. The bust was of John McDonogh. Upon his death, McDonogh left a large portion of his money to New Orleans and Baltimore for schools, and many schools in New Orleans are named after him.