Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Protesters in New Orleans tore down a bust of a slave owner who left his wealth to build schools. They then took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it into the water. The destruction Saturday is part of a nationwide effort to remove monuments to the Confederacy or with links to slavery. The bust was of John McDonogh. Upon his death, McDonogh left a large portion of his money to New Orleans and Baltimore for schools, and many schools in New Orleans are named after him.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted most states and federal authorities to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered and a number of landlords -- some desperate to pay their mortgages themselves -- are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out. The evictions threaten to exacerbate a problem that has plagued people of color long before the pandemic, when landlords across the U.S. were filing about 300,000 eviction requests every month. Some tenants are now banding together to push for legislation at the state and federal level to provide rent and mortgage relief.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bars are being allowed to reopen in party-loving New Orleans after a long shutdown prompted by coronavirus fears. The question as bar owners got ready to reopen on Saturday was whether locals and tourists will show up in sufficient numbers to help them stay afloat financially. The reopening comes with restrictions. Bars can be filled to only 25 percent capacity. And live music remains off-limits. City officials are warning bar owners — and patrons — to be mindful of social distancing requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MONROE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a woman shot and killed her four children and another person before killing herself at an apartment complex. Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown confirmed the six deaths that occured Thursday night and identified 30-year-old Brittany Tucker as the shooter. Brown told news outlets that Tucker suffered from mental health issues and appeared to be going through a crisis. She had been seen waving a gun at the apartment complex in the days before the shootings. Among the children killed was a 5-month-old baby.