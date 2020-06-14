Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-NEW ORLEANS STATUE

New Orleans protesters pull down bust, throw it in river

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Protesters in New Orleans tore down a bust of a slave owner who left his wealth to build schools. They then took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it into the water. The destruction Saturday is part of a nationwide effort to remove monuments to the Confederacy or with links to slavery. The bust was of John McDonogh. Upon his death, McDonogh left a large portion of his money to New Orleans and Baltimore for schools, and many schools in New Orleans are named after him.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Tenants behind on rent in pandemic face harassment, eviction

BALTIMORE (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted most states and federal authorities to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered and a number of landlords -- some desperate to pay their mortgages themselves -- are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out. The evictions threaten to exacerbate a problem that has plagued people of color long before the pandemic, when landlords across the U.S. were filing about 300,000 eviction requests every month. Some tenants are now banding together to push for legislation at the state and federal level to provide rent and mortgage relief.

Bars reopening in New Orleans. Will tourists come?

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bars are being allowed to reopen in party-loving New Orleans after a long shutdown prompted by coronavirus fears. The question as bar owners got ready to reopen on Saturday was whether locals and tourists will show up in sufficient numbers to help them stay afloat financially. The reopening comes with restrictions. Bars can be filled to only 25 percent capacity. And live music remains off-limits. City officials are warning bar owners — and patrons — to be mindful of social distancing requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CHILDREN KILLED

Police: Louisiana woman kills her children and then herself

MONROE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a woman shot and killed her four children and another person before killing herself at an apartment complex. Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown confirmed the six deaths that occured Thursday night and identified 30-year-old Brittany Tucker as the shooter. Brown told news outlets that Tucker suffered from mental health issues and appeared to be going through a crisis. She had been seen waving a gun at the apartment complex in the days before the shootings. Among the children killed was a 5-month-old baby.

SCHOOL SYSTEM DRESS CODE

School dress code debate: hair colors, fake fingernails

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Chartreuse-and-magenta hair in high school? Fine. Fake nails in middle school? No. News outlets report that the dress code took up a great deal of Wednesday's Lafayette Parish School Board meeting. One question was whether a section about non-naturally colored braids and hair extensions could target minority students. The board voted first to state explicitly that they were fine in any natural hair color. Later that evening, members voted to let high-school students use any color they wanted. The board voted against fake fingernails in middle school after a member said teachers told him students spend too much time hunting for lost nails.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA NURSING HOMES

Louisiana misses goal on virus testing at nursing homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana fell short of its goal to test all the state’s nursing home residents and employees for the coronavirus by the end of May. That's raising questions about whether testing plans aimed at keeping tabs on those most vulnerable to the pandemic are too ambitious. Data provided by the state health department shows nearly 78% of Louisiana’s 23,000-plus nursing home residents have been tested for the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. Only 61% of the facilities' workers have received tests. That falls short of Louisiana’s goal in a testing plan it submitted to federal officials last month. Nursing homes account for more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana.

EDWARDS VETOES

Edwards rejects 8 bills, including business lobby priority

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed eight bills passed by Louisiana lawmakers in their regular session. The vetoes issued Friday strike down the business lobby’s top priority, a measure to scale back damage claims against insurance companies in car accident lawsuits. The Democratic governor said the bill didn’t include a commitment to lower insurance rates as supporters promised. GOP lawmakers are trying to pass a similar measure in the ongoing special session. Edwards said he’s willing to continue negotiations. Edwards also scrapped bills that would have given lawmakers more oversight of state contracts and would have enacted new restrictions on ads from lawyers promising big paydays by suing businesses.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA CASINOS

Pandemic: Casino chain eyes up to 1,500 Louisiana layoffs

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Coronavirus pandemic closings have cost Louisiana casinos hundreds of millions of dollars, and one chain has told the state it may lay off as many as 1,500 workers. The Advertiser reports that monthly revenue reports show casinos lost about $347 million during March and April, with another $90 million or more lost by video gaming establishments. And Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. says it has sent more than 1,500 employees letters to say they might be laid off. Spokesman David Strow says the company hasn't yet decided the actual number.