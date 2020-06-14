NPSO: Murder suspect captured in Winnfield

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPSO) - A Campti man wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for First Degree Murder in connection with the attempted robbery and shooting of Allen Darrel Halford of Colfax has been captured in Winnfield, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Winnfield Police, assisted by the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, captured A L Simmons II, 20, of Campti, while hiding on the roof of an apartment in Winnfield, La.

Simmons has been transferred to and is now in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Detectives are currently in Shreveport attending the autopsy at LSU Health Center. The findings of the autopsy will be presented in court. The cause of death is a gunshot wound.

According to Asst. Chief of Investigations Detective Reginald Turner, "We are in the early stages of our investigation, we are collecting information, gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses in this case. We extend our sympathy to the Halford family. We know have to build our case with strong evidence and facts to present to the district attorney for prosecution.”

On Friday afternoon June 12 at approximately 12:09 p.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a white 2006 Dodge pickup truck in the ditch in the 200 block of Greenville Drive in Clarence occupied by a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies discovered Allen Darrel Halford, 60, of Colfax, deceased inside the vehicle. Halford was pronounced dead at the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office. A L Simmons II fled the scene before law enforcement arrived and was identified as the alleged shooter in the investigation. Detectives established sufficient evidence and probable cause to obtain a criminal warrant for the arrest of Simmons signed by a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge. All Point Bulletin Law Enforcement Messages were issued along with Simmons being entered in the National Crime Information Center as a wanted murder suspect in Natchitoches Parish. Detectives passing on intelligence information to other agencies along with other deputies were actively searching for Simmons throughout the day and night until his capture.

Sheriff Victor Jones and Sheriff-elect Stuart Wright wishes to thank all deputies and agencies that have worked tirelessly in the last 24 hours to capture and arrest this suspect in a senseless murder. NPSO also thanks the concerned citizens in Natchitoches and Winn Parishes that gave tips to aid in the capture of Simmons. The investigation is still ongoing with the assistance of the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office. If you have any information regarding this case, contact Detectives Craig LaCour, Darrel Winder or Reginald Turner at 318-357-7830.

