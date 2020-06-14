Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in early morning crash

Crash image
Crash image(AP Photos)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (Louisiana State Police) - Early Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash killed a male pedestrian from Vidalia.

Troopers responded to the crash around 1:00 a.m., which occurred on U.S. Highway 84. The initial investigation revealed Levander Holme, 60, was attempting to cross the roadway when he was struck by a westbound 2006 Dodge Durango. Holme was pronounced dead on the scene. Bachus was wearing his seat belt and did not sustain injuries.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

When walking near a roadway, pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.

In 2019, Troop E Troopers have investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 fatalities.

