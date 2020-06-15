Advertisement

Accidentally threw out or lost your P-EBT card? Here’s what you should do

P-EBT cards from DCFS will arrive in plain white envelopes
P-EBT cards from DCFS will arrive in plain white envelopes(Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services)
By Kevin Foster and Liz Koh
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WAFB) - Louisianans who may have missed the memo that Louisiana Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) food assistance cards are arriving in plain white envelopes with an Austin, Texas, return address should take the following steps to get help if they’ve tossed their card out.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says parents should email customer service staff at LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov.

The email should have the subject line “Replacement P-EBT card.”

Emailers are asked to include their name as it appears on their P-EBT application, date of birth, and last 4 digits of their Social Security Number, if possible.

Emailers are also asked to include contact information and a brief explanation of what kind of help they need.

Prevent scams by visiting the official agency website linked here and not replying to text messages or calls that seem suspicious and request personal information.

Envelopes will include the household’s P-EBT card along with instructions for activating and using the card.

Photos of the envelope and its contents can be viewed at www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/pebt-mail.

Those who have successfully applied for P-EBT benefits but do not receive their P-EBT card in the mail within one week of the estimated delivery dates listed below should contact the LAHelpU Customer Service Center by calling 1-888-524-3578 to report their card missing and have a new one mailed to them.

Estimated delivery dates are as follows:

  • For most who applied before May 25 at 4:30 p.m. and were approved, the card(s) should arrive in the mail the week of June 8.
  • Those who applied between May 25 at 4:30 p.m. and June 1 at 4:30 p.m. and were approved can expect to receive their card(s) by June 13.
  • Those who applied between June 1 at 4:30 p.m. and June 8 at 4:30 p.m. and were approved can expect to receive their card(s) by June 19.
  • Those who apply between June 8 at 4:30 p.m. and the new deadline of June 15 at 4:30 p.m. and are approved can expect to receive their card(s) by June 26.

The application deadline to get P-EBT assistance is 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟭𝟱.

