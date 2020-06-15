Advertisement

American sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine, who was arrested for alleged spying in Moscow at the end of 2018, stands in a cage while waiting for a hearing in a court room in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine, who was arrested for alleged spying in Moscow at the end of 2018, stands in a cage while waiting for a hearing in a court room in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)((Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko))
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court sentenced an American to 16 years in prison on spying charges a sentence he rejected as political.

The Moscow City Court on Monday read out the conviction of Paul Whelan on charges of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in a maximum security prison colony.

Whelan has insisted on his innocence, saying he was set up. The U.S. Embassy has denounced Whelan's trial as unfair, pointing that no evidence has been provided.

Whelan's brother David said lawyers will appeal the verdict that he denounced as political, adding in a statement that “the court’s decision merely completes the final piece of this broken judicial process.”

“We had hoped that the court might show some independence but, in the end, Russian judges are political, not legal, entities,” the statement said. “We look to the U.S. government to immediately take steps to bring Paul home.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rachael's Forecast 6/15/20

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|

News

LDWF schedules drawdown on Anacoco Lake

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled a drawdown for Anacoco Lake in Vernon Parish

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 2 hours ago
Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

National

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

Updated: 6 hours ago
The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

National

Grim blame game over COVID deaths in besieged nursing homes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a tiny slice of the population that represents a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Europe reopens, Beijing outbreak revives need for vigilance

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU, GEIR MOULSON and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press
The virus is still far from being wiped out, and the need for constant vigilance came into sharp focus again as China, where COVID-19 first emerged last year, rushed to contain an outbreak in the capital of Beijing.

National

Senate GOP to restrict police chokeholds in emerging bill

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Driven by a rare urgency, Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police chokeholds and other practices as President Donald Trump signals his support following the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.

Weather

Tyler's Overnight Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Monday's forecast calls for very low rain chances!

National

Manufacturer recalls over 40,000 pounds of ground beef due to E. coli concerns

Updated: 16 hours ago
Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled due to E. coli concerns.

News

Accuracy still unknown for many coronavirus tests rushed out

Updated: 23 hours ago
How accurate are the coronavirus tests used in the U.S.?

News

Pedestrian killed in early morning crash

Updated: 23 hours ago
Early Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash killed a male pedestrian from Vidalia.