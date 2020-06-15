Advertisement

APD still seeking suspects in burglary investigation from February

Suspects broke into #Hashtags in the Alexandria Mall on Feb. 25
Suspects broke into #Hashtags in the Alexandria Mall on Feb. 25
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police are continuing to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying two burglars who broke into #Hashtags in the Alexandria Mall during the early morning hours of Feb. 25 and stole numerous items.

If you have any information about the people shown in these images from surveillance cameras, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

