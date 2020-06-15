APD still seeking suspects in burglary investigation from February

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police are continuing to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying two burglars who broke into #Hashtags in the Alexandria Mall during the early morning hours of Feb. 25 and stole numerous items.

If you have any information about the people shown in these images from surveillance cameras, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

Copyright 2020 APD. All rights reserved.