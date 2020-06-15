Advertisement

CDC director urges Americans to get flu vaccine during coronavirus pandemic

Nurses Teresa Adkins, left, and Hope Ridgeway work at a Mobile Health Unit for drive-thru coronavirus testing at Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, W.Va., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The nurses and doctors can test for COVID-19, but also treat flu and allergy symptoms. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald via AP)
Nurses Teresa Adkins, left, and Hope Ridgeway work at a Mobile Health Unit for drive-thru coronavirus testing at Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, W.Va., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The nurses and doctors can test for COVID-19, but also treat flu and allergy symptoms. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald via AP)(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020
(CNN) - Experts continue warning about the devastating effects of a second wave of coronavirus cases, but a top U.S. health official says it will be even worse if Americans don’t get a flu shot.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said it’s especially important to be vaccinated against the flu.

Redfield said if a second wave of coronavirus hits when the flu season is underway, it could really strain hospitals, but if more people get their flu shot, it could ease a potential strain on resources.

Redfield said only about 47% of Americans take advantage of the flu vaccine, but he’s hoping the public will see that it’s a major way they can help the nation get through the fall.

Not all flu cases are reported, but the CDC estimates there were up to 56 million cases – with up to 62,000 deaths – from Oct. 1, 2019, through April 4, 2020.

Though the flu is detected year-round in the U.S., flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter.

Redfield also said social distancing will continue to play an important role as a major defense against COVID-19 later in the year.

