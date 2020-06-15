Cellphone outages hit multiple carriers, other online services showing issues

(Gray News/KCRG) – Large numbers of cellphone customers across the country reported service outages on Monday.

The outages impacted T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers, with other smaller providers showing some signs of issues.

The Downdetector website showed an increase in outages beginning around 1 p.m. ET. Major cities impacted were New York, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles.

“Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country,” said a tweet from T-Mobile Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.”

Outages plateaued around 4 p.m. ET.

Downdetector showed other internet services with occasional issues, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, among others. It was not clear if the issues were related.

