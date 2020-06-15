Deep South News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

ATLANTA — An autopsy has found that the black man killed in a clash with Atlanta police outside a fast-food drive-thru was shot twice in the back. The Fulton County medical examiner’s office said in a news release that an autopsy Sunday found 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks died from blood loss and injury to internal organs. The police shooting of Brooks outside a fast food restaurant late Friday has reignited protests in Atlanta on the heels of international outrage over police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Police video showed Brooks cooperating with two white officers for more than 40 minutes before resisting being handcuffed. The officer who shot Brooks as he fled said Brooks had fired a Taser at him. That officer, Garrett Rolfe, was fired. By Russ Bynum and Kate Brumback. SENT: 685 words, photos.

ATLANTA — Protesters plan to greet a returning Georgia General Assembly, seeking an end to police brutality and changes to the state’s criminal justice system. Democrats say they’re ready to act, with the minority party in both the House and the Senate rolling out extensive proposals last week. But Republican leaders and even some Democrats say there’s not enough time to make a whole slate of changes. Only 11 working days remain beginning Monday in a session disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most likely to pass is a hate crimes bill mandating stiffer sentences for crimes motivated by bias. By Jeff Amy and Ben Nadler. SENT: 755 words, photos.

ATLANTA — The call started off as routine: a man asleep in his car at a fast-food drive-thru. But what began as a relatively calm encounter between Atlanta police and the driver, Rayshard Brooks, changed as soon as police tried to arrest him. He fought the officers, took a Taser from one of them and then appeared to point it at them as he ran away. Did police need to shoot him or could they have done something differently to defuse the situation? Developing.

PARIS — France’s government is testing stun guns for wider use after announcing a ban on police chokeholds. French police staged protests around the country last week, including in front of the Interior Ministry, after the ban on the immobilization tactic that led to the death of George Floyd in the U.S. In response, France said it would join other European countries in considering how to increase use of the weapons most commonly sold as Tasers. Britain, Italy and the Netherlands have already done so. Critics say the weapons are used disproportionately against racial minorities and can be deadly without proper training. By Arno Pedram and Lori Hinnant. SENT: 979 words, photos.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is ruling that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court. The court decided by a 6-3 vote Monday that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against gay and lesbian workers. The ruling also covers transgender people. The opinion was written by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch. It’s expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 750 words, video.

DETROIT — African Americans are disproportionately likely to say a family member or close friend has died of COVID-19 or respiratory illness since March. Eleven percent of African Americans say they were close with someone who has died compared with 5% of Americans overall and 4% of white Americans. That’s according to an analysis of three COVID Impact surveys conducted between April and June. The polls also show the racial gap is equally striking in some cities and states hit especially hard by the virus. In Louisiana, for example, 16% of black adults are close with someone who has died compared with 6% of white adults. By Kate Stafford and Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 933 words, photos, graphic.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail this week means events with a president who draws TV cameras and raucous crowds. That’s usually gold for down-ballot candidates. But these days its value can be debatable. Trump is the GOP’s unrivaled beast, commanding the support of nearly all its voters. But Trump has wounded himself lately with his divisive law-and-order response to protests against police killings of African Americans, the untamed coronavirus pandemic and the worst economy in decades. With Trump’s poll ratings falling, Republicans are debating whether congressional candidates should embrace him or create some distance. By Alan Fram and Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 996 words, photos.

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an ambitious package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police chokeholds and other practices. The bill comes from the sole African American Republican in the Senate, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Congress is rushing to respond to the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans. The Senate bill is set to roll out Wednesday, and President Donald Trump is signaling his support for many of its provisions. The emerging GOP package shares similar goals with Democratic legislation, showing how quickly police violence and racial prejudice are transforming national party priorities. By Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 612 words, photos.

MEDICAL EMERGENCY-MIRACLE

GREENWOOD, S.C. — When Craig and Mary Helen Ticknor visited Craig’s brother, Terry, in Ponderosa Heights to continue working on their RV in the backyard, they did not think they would be administering CPR to him. “I never had to do CPR, and I’m not trained in CPR,” Mary Helen said. “My husband had a CPR course about 40 years ago.” Terry recalled going into Mary Helen and Craig’s RV to check on them, but he wasn’t feeling well that day so he told them he was going to go take a nap inside. Mary Helen asked him to come back for a minute to talk, and then he collapsed in the RV. “Oh it was terrifying,” Mary Helen said. “His face turned blue.” By Jonathan Limehouse, The Index-Journal. SENT: 333 words.

MOBILE, Ala. — The mayor of Mobile, Alabama, says a Confederate statue removed from the city earlier this month has been relocated to a museum. Mayor Stimpson said on Twitter the History Museum of Mobile has received the bronze figure of Admiral Raphael Semmes, and will display the statue while placing it into its appropriate context. Stimpson said he believes the action to be consistent with the state law that protects monuments over 40 years old. He also vowed to work with the state’s attorney general’s office if they determine otherwise. The office sent a letter to Stimpson this month saying permanent removal of the statue could be subject to a $25,000 fine. SENT: 392 words.

DETROIT — African Americans are disproportionately likely to say a family member or close friend has died of COVID-19 or respiratory illness since March. Eleven percent of African Americans say they were close with someone who has died compared with 5% of Americans overall and 4% of white Americans. That’s according to an analysis of three COVID Impact surveys conducted between April and June. The polls also show the racial gap is equally striking in some cities and states hit especially hard by the virus. In Louisiana, for example, 16% of black adults are close with someone who has died compared with 6% of white adults. By Kate Stafford and Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 933 words, photos, graphic.

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

BATON ROUGE, La. — Ongoing coverage of a special session in which Louisiana lawmakers work to craft a budget for next year while also seeking to provide tax breaks for businesses struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak. Developing.

DETROIT — African Americans are disproportionately likely to say a family member or close friend has died of COVID-19 or respiratory illness since March. Eleven percent of African Americans say they were close with someone who has died compared with 5% of Americans overall and 4% of white Americans. That’s according to an analysis of three COVID Impact surveys conducted between April and June. The polls also show the racial gap is equally striking in some cities and states hit especially hard by the virus. In Louisiana, for example, 16% of black adults are close with someone who has died compared with 6% of white adults. By Kate Stafford and Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 933 words, photos, graphic.

JACKSON, Miss. — Ongoing coverage of developments in Mississippi’s battle with the coronavirus.

