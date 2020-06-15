Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

2 BYSTANDERS KILLED

Shooting at large gathering kills 2 bystanders in Louisiana

RACELAND, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a shooting at a large gathering killed two young women whom the sheriff describes as bystanders. Nobody has been arrested in the shooting early Sunday and Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking the public to help identify the shooters. He identifies the victims as 21-year-old Aliza Gabriel and 20-year-old Tanasa Francis, both of Raceland. Webre says in a news release that deputies were called early Sunday about a disturbance involving a large group of people in Raceland. Soon after they arrived, the deputies heard several shots.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RACIAL-DISPARITY-POLL

Poll: Black Americans most likely to know a COVID-19 victim

DETROIT (AP) — African Americans are disproportionately likely to say a family member or close friend has died of COVID-19 or respiratory illness since March. Eleven percent of African Americans say they were close with someone who has died compared with 5% of Americans overall and 4% of white Americans. That's according to an analysis of three COVID Impact surveys conducted between April and June. The polls also show the racial gap is equally striking in some cities and states hit especially hard by the virus. In Louisiana, for example, 16% of black adults are close with someone who has died compared with 6% of white adults.

AP-LA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-ER REOPENING

ER reopening after 5 years under Louisiana COVID-19 contract

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A hospital emergency room is reopening after five years, as part of Louisiana's coronavirus pandemic surge program. Baton Rouge General Hospital says its 33-bed ER will be open for all sorts of emergencies, starting Monday. The hospital says in a news release that the emergency department is under a contract with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Earlier, the contract opened wards for acute care of patients with COVID-19. The hospital had never closed entirely, but concentrated on such areas as cancer care, rehabilitation, behavioral health, outpatient surgery and family medicine.

LSU NATIONAL CHAMPIONS PLATE

Louisiana license plate will celebrate LSU football victory

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Motorists who want to celebrate Louisiana State University’s latest college football national championship victory will be able to buy a specialized license plate. State lawmakers authorized creation of a special LSU National Champions 2019 license plate that can be used in place of a regular state-issued plate. Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed the bill into law. The LSU Board of Supervisors first must settle on a design before anyone can seek the new plate. It will cost $51 a year on top of regular fees. The state will keep $1, and the remaining $50 will go to LSU for scholarships.

AP-US-GAS-PRICES

Average US gas price up 11 cents over 2 weeks to $2.16

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 11 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.16 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump came as crude oil costs increased. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.11 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $1.69 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The average price of diesel is $2.55, the same as two weeks ago.

AMERICA PROTESTS-NEW ORLEANS STATUE

New Orleans protesters pull down bust, throw it in river

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Protesters in New Orleans tore down a bust of a slave owner who left his wealth to build schools. They then took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it into the water. The destruction Saturday is part of a nationwide effort to remove monuments to the Confederacy or with links to slavery. The bust was of John McDonogh. Upon his death, McDonogh left a large portion of his money to New Orleans and Baltimore for schools, and many schools in New Orleans are named after him.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EVICTIONS

Tenants behind on rent in pandemic face harassment, eviction

BALTIMORE (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted most states and federal authorities to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered and a number of landlords -- some desperate to pay their mortgages themselves -- are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out. The evictions threaten to exacerbate a problem that has plagued people of color long before the pandemic, when landlords across the U.S. were filing about 300,000 eviction requests every month. Some tenants are now banding together to push for legislation at the state and federal level to provide rent and mortgage relief.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NEW-ORLEANS

Bars reopening in New Orleans. Will tourists come?

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bars are being allowed to reopen in party-loving New Orleans after a long shutdown prompted by coronavirus fears. The question as bar owners got ready to reopen on Saturday was whether locals and tourists will show up in sufficient numbers to help them stay afloat financially. The reopening comes with restrictions. Bars can be filled to only 25 percent capacity. And live music remains off-limits. City officials are warning bar owners — and patrons — to be mindful of social distancing requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.