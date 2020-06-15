LDWF schedules drawdown on Anacoco Lake

(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled a drawdown for Anacoco Lake in Vernon Parish to start on August 3, 2020.

The lake was scheduled for a drawdown during 2019 to stay on a seven-year rotation, but was delayed one year due to the Vernon Lake dam repairs that lasted well into 2019. Improvements in bottom sediment compaction, aquatic weed abundance and maintenance by parish government and landowners are to be completed during this dewatering.

During the 2020 drawdown, the lake level will be lowered 8 feet below pool stage at the rate of 2 to 4 inches per day and maintained between 8 to 10 feet below pool stage. The control structure will be closed on or about January 15, 2021, to allow water levels to return to normal.

During the drawdown, boaters are advised to use caution when on the water as numerous obstructions that are not normally seen are present.

For details regarding the management of Anacoco Lake, refer to the “Anacoco Lake Management Plan: Part A (Lake History and Management Issues)” and “Part B (Waterbody Evaluation and Management Recommendations)."

For additional information regarding the drawdown, contact Sean Kinney, LDWF Biologist Manager, at skinney@wlf.la.gov or at (337) 491-2575.

