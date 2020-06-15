Associated Press Louisiana Daybook for Monday, Jun. 15.

Monday, Jun. 15 1:00 PM NOLA Councilmember Jared Brossett hosts free food pantry - New Orleans Councilmember Jared Brossett hosts a free food pantry for local residents and families impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: Abundant Life Tabernacle, 1701 Franklin Ave, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: https://www.nola.gov/nofd/

Contacts: Domonique Dickerson , City of New Orleans, dcdickerson@nola.gov, 1 504 658 1040

Tuesday, Jun. 16 National Urban League 17th Annual Legislative Policy Conference continues - National Urban League 17th Annual Legislative Policy Conference continues, held virtually. Day two speakers include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer; Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin; House Republican Whip Steve Scalise; Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Robin Kelly; Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory; National Action Network President and founder Rev. Al Sharpton; National Coalition on Black Civic Participation President and CEO Melanie Campbell; LULAC National President Domingo Garcia; UNIDOSUS President and CEO Janet Murguia; Sacramento Urban League President and CEO Cassandra Jennings; T-Mobile Vice President of Federal Government and External Affairs Marie Silla-Dixon; OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates National President Sharon Wong; Louisiana state Rep. Ted James; Advancement Project Director Judith Browne Dianis; and National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial and Washington Bureau Executive Director Clint Odom

Weblinks: http://www.nul.org, https://twitter.com/NatUrbanLeague

Contacts: Teresa Candori, National Urban League, tcandori@nul.org, 1 212 558 5362