Mayor Hall addresses racial injustice, COVID-19 impact at State of the Community address

By Anna Denton
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Monday morning, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall touched on two major topics at a State of the Community address.

“Today, I want to cover a few issues that I believe are critical and important to our city and our city’s future,” said Mayor Hall.

People donning with face masks gathered at the Alexandria Zoo to celebrate the zoo’s re-opening and to hear the mayor address the current movement for racial justice.

“To see the peaceful response to injustice - our people today are really coming together to find solutions and answers. This fills me with hope for our future,” said Hall. “We live in a world where people and systems can fail, and as mayor of Alexandria, I commit that the systems that make up the city will not fail our citizens.”

He also addressed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and gave an update on how the city is bouncing back from months of a shutdown.

“In the twelve weeks that Alexandria shut down due to COVID-19, there were many unknowns,” said Hall. “Thankfully, we are now in a phase two of re-opening. Our tax collections in May were almost even with May 2019. And we saw a significant reduction in unemployment.”

His final remarks regarded the hope that he sees for the city.

“We make the most progress when we focus on those problems that unite us, not on those problems that divide us,” said Hall.

Medical director for the Rapides Parish Health Unit Dr. David Holcombe concluded the event with a word for Cenla residents in regards to the recent rising number of coronavirus cases in Central Louisiana.

“The governor’s Bureau of Media Affairs called me to ask why was Central Louisiana having this problem,” said Dr. Holcombe. “Part of it is explained by much more aggressive testing, but part of it is just plain people are not being careful.”

He went on to emphasize the continued and crucial use of face masks and social distancing.

The event’s overarching message: change happens when individuals do their part.

