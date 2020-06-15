Advertisement

More than 40,000 pounds of beef recalled due to E. coli concerns

Over 40,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns. (CNN)
Over 40,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns. (CNN)(CNN)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says more than 40,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled.

The seven affected products are from Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey.

The company produced them June 1 and distributed them nationwide.

The products have the establishment number 46841.

According to the food safety and inspection service, the meat might contain E. coli.

The full recall can be found here.

The list of recalled products are as follows:

  • 1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.
  • 1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.
  • 3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.
  • 1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.
  • 4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.
  • 1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.
  • 1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rachael's Forecast 6/15/20

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|

News

LDWF schedules drawdown on Anacoco Lake

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled a drawdown for Anacoco Lake in Vernon Parish

National

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 2 hours ago
Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

National

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

Updated: 6 hours ago
The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

National

Grim blame game over COVID deaths in besieged nursing homes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a tiny slice of the population that represents a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Europe reopens, Beijing outbreak revives need for vigilance

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU, GEIR MOULSON and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press
The virus is still far from being wiped out, and the need for constant vigilance came into sharp focus again as China, where COVID-19 first emerged last year, rushed to contain an outbreak in the capital of Beijing.

National

Senate GOP to restrict police chokeholds in emerging bill

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Driven by a rare urgency, Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police chokeholds and other practices as President Donald Trump signals his support following the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.

Weather

Tyler's Overnight Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Monday's forecast calls for very low rain chances!

National

Manufacturer recalls over 40,000 pounds of ground beef due to E. coli concerns

Updated: 16 hours ago
Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled due to E. coli concerns.

News

Accuracy still unknown for many coronavirus tests rushed out

Updated: 23 hours ago
How accurate are the coronavirus tests used in the U.S.?

News

Pedestrian killed in early morning crash

Updated: 23 hours ago
Early Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash killed a male pedestrian from Vidalia.