NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman races in Blue Lives Matter car

Days after NASCAR's only full-time black driver raced in a Black Lives Matter themed car, Kyle Weatherman drove with a symbol of Blue Lives Matter on its hood.
By CNN
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (CNN) - Days after NASCAR’s only black driver Bubba Wallace made history with a Black Lives Matter car, another driver responded with a Blue Lives Matter paint scheme.

At Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 in Homestead, Florida, driver Kyle Weatherman debuted the vehicle with the hashtag “Back The Blue” in support of police and first responders.

The hood of the Camaro bore the “thin blue line” flag, which is an emblem of the “Blue Lives Matter” organization. The pro-law enforcement group was originally formed to counter the Black Lives Matter movement.

Weatherman’s team said it has received wide support from families of officers killed in the line of duty who appreciate the message the car is sending.

The stock car racing organization has been in the spotlight on several occasions following the death of George Floyd. NASCAR recently banned the Confederate flag at its events after criticism from several drivers, including Wallace.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

