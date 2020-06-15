Advertisement

Some lawmakers argue at capitol over government’s control over churches

By Matt Houston
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people are just now getting back into their normal Sunday routine, which might include a church service.

Most houses of worship closed their doors during the stay-at-home order, but now, some lawmakers want to discourage the government from dictating whether people can gather to worship again.

On Monday, June 15, a House committee approved a resolution asking Governor John Bel Edwards to broadly respect religious liberties. Lawmakers complained that churches were not considered an essential business.

“Just got to think of all the consequences. The church is the cornerstone of this country. God is a cornerstone of this country. We’ve got to preserve it at all costs,” said Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City.

The governor’s office says it’s not aware of any church members or religious leaders who were arrested or penalized for ignoring the stay-at-home order. The resolution would not actually require the governor to do anything.

