Advertisement

Steve Scalise, Gov. Edwards announce $135 million to elevate LA Highway 1

(AP Images)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVUE) - House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Governor John Bel Edwards, and Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $135 million in infrastructure funding for the LA Highway 1 Improvement Project.

The LA 1 Improvement project includes four phases to elevate and improve highway infrastructure from U.S. Highway 90 at Mathews, La. to Port Fourchon/Grand Isle. The federal funding will be used to build 8.3 miles of elevated highway from Golden Meadow to Leesville.

“After months of hard work, the Trump Administration’s award of $135 million in federal INFRA funding to elevate LA Highway 1 is a major victory for our region’s safety and America’s energy security,” said Whip Scalise. “Elevating LA 1 has long been a top priority of mine, and I have worked closely for years with DOT Secretary Elaine Chao, Governor Edwards, and local leaders to secure this vital funding.

Congressman Garret Graves amendment to the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act requires that projects which support national energy security receive priority consideration for the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program.

“I want to thank President Trump, Secretary Chao and Congressman Steve Scalise for all of their great efforts to help secure the largest transportation grant in America. This historic investment builds on hundreds of millions of dollars in investments and secures affordable and reliable energy resources for all American families,” Graves said.

Graves’ previous negotiation efforts, as a member of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and as a co-author of the FAST Act, included an amendment to prioritize roadways vital to national energy security.

Copyright 2020 Kennedy Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

VPPJ hold a “special call meeting” to address concerns on Causey Loop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The police jury will hold a second public hearing July 20, for concerns on Causey Loop.

News

Racial disparities in the 2020 census

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
With racial issues at the forefront of the American conscience following the death of George Floyd, the Census Bureau says they are working to minimize disparities in the 2020 count. But civil rights leaders say, there is still more work to be done.

News

Vernon Parish Police Jury holds "special call meeting"

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Residents in Vernon Parish will have the chance to attend another public hearing next month about the abandonment of Causey Loop.

News

Gov. Edwards vetos car insurance bill

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a regular session bill that aimed to lower car insurance rates came as little surprise to lawmakers.

State

Gov. Edwards signs 75 bills into law, vetoes 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday, June 15 he had signed 75 bills into law and vetoed one.

Latest News

State

Bill to protect La. restaurants from coronavirus lawsuits signed into law

Updated: 6 hours ago
On Monday, June 15, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law protecting restaurants from liability when it comes to the coronavirus.

News

The latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cenla

Updated: 7 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

State

Gov. Edwards signs GOP’s $300M small business aid plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By MELINDA DESLATTE
Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a Republican-crafted plan to spend $300 million in federal coronavirus aid to help small businesses recover from the outbreak.

State

After Gov. Edwards vetoes car insurance bill, Republican support splits among new ideas to lower rates

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Matt Houston
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a regular session bill that aimed to lower car insurance rates came as little surprise to lawmakers.

News

The Last Island Hurricane

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Hurricane season is now two weeks old, and while our First Alert Storm Team will keep you informed about any upcoming hurricanes, it's interesting sometimes to look at hurricanes of the past. In this week's Heart of Louisiana, Dave McNamara takes us back to 1856 for what was known as the "Last Island Hurricane."

State

Some lawmakers argue at capitol over government’s control over churches

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Matt Houston
On Monday, June 15, a House committee approved a resolution asking Governor John Bel Edwards to broadly respect religious liberties.