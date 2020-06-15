Steve Scalise, Gov. Edwards announce $135 million to elevate LA Highway 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVUE) - House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Governor John Bel Edwards, and Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $135 million in infrastructure funding for the LA Highway 1 Improvement Project.

The LA 1 Improvement project includes four phases to elevate and improve highway infrastructure from U.S. Highway 90 at Mathews, La. to Port Fourchon/Grand Isle. The federal funding will be used to build 8.3 miles of elevated highway from Golden Meadow to Leesville.

“After months of hard work, the Trump Administration’s award of $135 million in federal INFRA funding to elevate LA Highway 1 is a major victory for our region’s safety and America’s energy security,” said Whip Scalise. “Elevating LA 1 has long been a top priority of mine, and I have worked closely for years with DOT Secretary Elaine Chao, Governor Edwards, and local leaders to secure this vital funding.

Congressman Garret Graves amendment to the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act requires that projects which support national energy security receive priority consideration for the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program.

“I want to thank President Trump, Secretary Chao and Congressman Steve Scalise for all of their great efforts to help secure the largest transportation grant in America. This historic investment builds on hundreds of millions of dollars in investments and secures affordable and reliable energy resources for all American families,” Graves said.

Graves’ previous negotiation efforts, as a member of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and as a co-author of the FAST Act, included an amendment to prioritize roadways vital to national energy security.

“Flooded roads can put Louisianians at risk, and this funding will help elevate LA Highway 1 to make travel in Lafourche Parish safer.”

