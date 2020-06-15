Advertisement

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

The U.S. Air Force says a jet has crashed into the North Sea.
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn’t known.

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time (4:40 a.m. EDT).

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

