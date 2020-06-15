Advertisement

U.S. Army seeks to hire 10,000 new Soldiers during National Hiring Days event

Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (U.S. Army) - The U.S. Army hosts its first nationwide-virtual hiring campaign June 30 through July 2 with the goal of recruiting 10,000 new Soldiers to serve in its 150 different career paths.

Army National Hiring Days is an all-Army effort to inspire individuals across the nation to consider military service. Army leaders and recruiters across America will encourage individuals to explore the Army’s potential career paths, which range from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology. They will discuss the benefits of military service, such as free health insurance, retirement plans, training and education opportunities, and family support programs.

Army recruiters focused on virtual communications since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated social distancing in society. This new virtual hiring event will be the first time the Army as a whole leverages its digital space in a concentrated all-Army nationwide recruiting effort.

“The last three months have challenged America,” Maj. Gen. Frank Muth, commanding general for the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, which is based at Fort Knox, Kentucky, said. “We are adapting our recruiting efforts to the current environment to ensure we can continue to protect and support our nation in the future.”

Qualified applicants are eligible for bonuses up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000 depending on the selected occupation, length of contract, and timeline for shipping to basic training. Qualified applicants who enlist during the National Hiring Days may be eligible for $2,000 signing bonuses. To qualify for enlistment in the U.S. Army: individuals must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident; be 17-34 years old; achieve a minimum score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test; meet medical, moral and physical requirements; and be a high school graduate or equivalent.

Visit https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f%2f%2fgoarmy.com%2fhiringdays&c=E,1,5sd8O5LXV-IMPY52uSkfwgElGUkgeRnuGtGZcux786OR2wXiwe8dNnBJerf3dcNnZZhd-BMP5mckrPi8f70zH0BfR5IJIqGEn9WJ_gJ55Xw7MWei0gQS_d8CQW4,&typo=1 to learn about entry qualifications, career fields, enlistment incentives and how to connect with a recruiter near you. To request an interview with a local recruiter contact Adam Garlington at (225)769-8715 or adam.p.garlington.civ@mail.mil.

Copyright 2020 U.S. Army. All rights reserved.

