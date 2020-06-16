2 additional arrests made in shooting investigation from June 3 Wardville incident

WARDVILLE La. (KALB) - Following the arrests of Johnney Duran Roberts and Laiken Elizabeth Payge Vollum concerning a shooting incident in the Wardville area on June 3, two more suspects have been arrested in the case.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two suspects charged following Wardville shooting incident

RPSO identified David Wayne Jarvis Jr., 36, of Alexandria and Heather Lynn Thompson Hicks Emanus, 35, of Pineville, as additional suspects. Sufficient probable cause was established, which resulted in warrants being granted for Jarvis’ and Emanus’ arrest. Jarvis was arrested for 2 counts of attempted first degree murder and 1 count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Emanus was arrested for 2counts of attempted first degree murder.

Jarvis and Emanus were taken into custody without incident on June 12. Both were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to their respective warrants. Jarvis was later booked by representatives of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Correction Division of Probation and Parole in reference to a Parole Violation. Jarvis is currently being held without bond at the Detention Center in reference to the Parole Violation, as well as in lieu of posting a $20,000 bond. Emanus was released yesterday, on a $15,000 bond. As a condition of her bond, Emanus is to have no contact with Jarvis.

Copyright 2020 KALB and RPSO. All rights reserved.