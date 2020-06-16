A dispatcher and two 911 callers voiced concerns over officer use of force in George Floyd’s death

(CNN) - Newly released evidence from Minneapolis police show many people raised red flags early in the George Floyd case.

One dispatcher watched the incident play out on surveillance cameras.

She alerted a supervisor the officers were using force that may not have been called for.

The time stamp on this recording is 8:30 p.m., which is about the time Floyd was being transported by ambulance to the hospital.

“I don’t know, you can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up for 320′s call, I don’t know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man," the dispatcher said.

Police also released two additional 911 call transcripts.

In one, an off-duty firefighter who witnessed the incident tells a dispatcher police did not take Floyd’s pulse or try to save him before indicating they killed him.

That caller indicates he recorded the incident on his phone.

Another unidentified caller told a dispatcher he watched the police hill a man who was not resisting arrest.

