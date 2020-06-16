Advertisement

Echo man arrested for criminal sexual conduct, child abuse, hate crimes

Joshua Wayne Dubroc was arrested on June 16, 2020 on multiple charges.
Joshua Wayne Dubroc was arrested on June 16, 2020 on multiple charges.(RPSO)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Echo man has been arrested on multiple charges following an extensive investigation.

According to RPSO, complainants said that Joshua Wayne Dubroc, 37, committed physical and criminal sexual abuse involving juveniles under the age of 13 in the Echo area. The complaint came in on January 31.

With the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Child & Family Services, arrangements were made to ensure the safety of the victims. They were placed with other family members and Dubroc was prevented from having any contact.

Following an intensive and meticulous investigation, sufficient probable cause was established that supported the original, as well as additional allegations. Warrants were granted for Dubroc’s arrest in reference 22 counts of molestation of a juvenile (victim under age 13), 22 counts of aggravated crimes against nature, one count of attempted first degree murder, 13 counts of aggravated second degree battery, 2 counts of second degree battery, 6 counts of cruelty to juveniles (aggravated assault) and 57 counts of hate crimes.

On June 16, Detectives took Dubroc into custody at his residence, located in the 300 Block of River Road Echo. Dubroc was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to his warrants. Dubroc is currently being detained at the detention center. Bond has been set at $2,467,500.

___________________________________________________________

Sheriff Mark Wood would like to commend the deputies, detectives and agencies involved for the diligence and many hours put into this difficult investigation. “The safety of our children is paramount and we will be vigilant in our enforcement.”

