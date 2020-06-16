Advertisement

ASH’s Noah Jonker makes Top 50 in HS Basketball

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - From not being ranked, to being a Class 5A State Champion, Noah Jonker is now the 48th ranked Power Forward in Louisiana’s Class of 2022, according to Preps Hoops.

“I think I’m going to shock a lot of people with the hard work I’ve been putting in,” the 6′5 junior, Noah Jonker, said.

Jonker spent his freshman year at Glenmora. However, due to family circumstances, he transferred to Alexandria Senior High, not knowing his future in basketball. Now, he agrees it was the best decision for him.

“Winning the State Championships was an incredible moment,” Jonker said. “I knew we would be a good basketball team because I heard how well Coach Brasher and Bailey coach. I came to a few games at ASH, and saw the raw talent they had."

Noah Jonker knew Head Coach Lance Brasher would be the coach to build his game. He picked up his first offer to LSUA after winning the state championships. Now he’s one of the top 50 Power Forwards in Louisiana.

“I’m definitely working to get more offers at the next level. This is something I really want to do,” Jonker said. “I’m hard on myself. I’ve been working myself really hard. It’s been tough, but I need to discipline my body to be able to do more for this team this year."

