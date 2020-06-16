Advertisement

Boyce Police seeking suspects involved in violent incident

Alexus Reshaye Seymour and Teldric Devon Boyd
Alexus Reshaye Seymour and Teldric Devon Boyd(Boyce Police)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (Boyce Police) - The Boyce Police are seeking assistance from the public for information leading to the apprehension of two subjects that were involved in a violent incident.

Alexus Reshaye Seymour, 35, is wanted for attempted second degree murder, damage to property over $1000 and obstruction of justice. Teldric Devon Boyd, 37, is wanted for property damage over $1000 and simple battery (domestic).

The two suspects were involved in a violent physical domestic altercation at their home in Boyce. Seymour allegedly used her vehicle as a weapon, attempting to run down Boyd.

Boyd and Seymour should be considered dangerous due to their criminal history and the violent nature incident. The Boyce Police Departments encourages citizens to not approach, but to call your local law enforcement officer if you witness the suspects.

