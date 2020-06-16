COVID-19 model projects at least 201,000 US deaths by October

(CNN) - An updated model from the University of Washington shows the U.S. could see as many as 201,000 COVID-19 related deaths by October.

This estimate is up 30,000 from just last week.

Johns Hopkins University reports at least 18 states are seeing a rise in week-to-week cases. But President Trump is expressing confidence about how the country is handling the virus.

“Our testing is so far advanced, so much bigger and better than any other country that we’re going to have more cases," President Trump said. "We’re always going to have more cases. If you don’t test, you don’t have any cases. If we stopped testing right now, we would have very few cases, if any.”

The C-D-C says large indoor events pose the highest risk of spreading the virus.

This comes as President Trump plans to hold a campaign rally Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“19,000 people put in a stadium, it’s like a carnival event in some of the rallies with people yelling and screaming, people singing, It just seems like it’s the complete recipe for something terrible to happen," Associate Professor of Biology, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, Erin Bromage said.

Those who register to attend must agree to not sue the Trump campaign if they catch the virus.

The president’s campaign manager says organizers will hand out masks at Saturday’s event, but people will not be forced to wear them.

