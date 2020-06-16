Advertisement

Daily Climate Report

Alexandria, Louisiana
(KALB)
By Tom Konvicka
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Daily weather information for Alexandria, Louisiana:
Yesterday’s Low/High Temperatures...65/93
Today’s Normal Low/High Temperatures...70-90
Today’s Records and Year...56 in 1913; 103 in 1901
Tomorrow’s Normal Low/High...70/91
Tomorrow’s Records and Year...58 in 1917; 105 in 1901
Yesterday’s Precipitation...0.00
Total Precipitation For The Month Through Yesterday...2.29
Normal Precipitation For The Month Through Yesterday...2.06
Total Precipitation Year Through Yesterday...34.07
Normal Precipitation Year Through Yesterday...26.06
Sunrise/Sunset Today...6:05 AM/8:15 PM
Sunrise/Sunset Tomorrow...6:05 AM/8:16 PM
Moonrise/Moonset Tomorrow...3:09 AM/4:10 PM

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Updated: 7 hours ago
Tyler's Overnight Forecast

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
Monday's forecast calls for very low rain chances!

Tracking Tropical Depression Cristobal

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Hall
The First Alert Storm Team is continuing to closely monitor Tropical Depression Cristobal.

Preparing for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has officially begun.

Watching the Gulf for possible development this week as hurricane season begins today

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT
|
By Rachael Penton
It's June 1, the official start of the hurricane season.

Things to keep in mind for 2020 hurricane season

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT
|
By Tom Konvicka
The chance of another U.S. landfall is much higher than is typical.

National Weather Service confirms a waterspout in Sabine Parish from the severe weather event on Memorial Day Monday

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Hall
The National Weather Service out of Shreveport, Louisiana has confirmed a waterspout in Sabine parish from the severe weather event on Monday, 5/25.

Tropical Weather Maps

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT
KALB Hurricane Center

National Weather Service confirms a tornado in Allen parish from the severe weather event on Sunday

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Hall
The National Weather Service out of Lake Charles has confirmed a tornado in Allen parish from the severe weather event on Sunday, 5/17.

National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes across Central Louisiana from the severe weather event on Wednesday

Updated: Apr. 24, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
|
By TYLER HALL
The National Weather Service has confirmed multiple tornadoes from the severe weather event on Wednesday, 4/22 and Thursday 4/23.