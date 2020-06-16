Daily Climate Report

Yesterday’s Low/High Temperatures...65/93

Today’s Normal Low/High Temperatures...70-90

Today’s Records and Year...56 in 1913; 103 in 1901

Tomorrow’s Normal Low/High...70/91

Tomorrow’s Records and Year...58 in 1917; 105 in 1901

Yesterday’s Precipitation...0.00

Total Precipitation For The Month Through Yesterday...2.29

Normal Precipitation For The Month Through Yesterday...2.06

Total Precipitation Year Through Yesterday...34.07

Normal Precipitation Year Through Yesterday...26.06

Sunrise/Sunset Today...6:05 AM/8:15 PM

Sunrise/Sunset Tomorrow...6:05 AM/8:16 PM