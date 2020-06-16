Daily Climate Report
Alexandria, Louisiana
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
|Daily weather information for Alexandria, Louisiana:
|Yesterday’s Low/High Temperatures...65/93
|Today’s Normal Low/High Temperatures...70-90
|Today’s Records and Year...56 in 1913; 103 in 1901
|Tomorrow’s Normal Low/High...70/91
|Tomorrow’s Records and Year...58 in 1917; 105 in 1901
|Yesterday’s Precipitation...0.00
|Total Precipitation For The Month Through Yesterday...2.29
|Normal Precipitation For The Month Through Yesterday...2.06
|Total Precipitation Year Through Yesterday...34.07
|Normal Precipitation Year Through Yesterday...26.06
|Sunrise/Sunset Today...6:05 AM/8:15 PM
|Sunrise/Sunset Tomorrow...6:05 AM/8:16 PM
|Moonrise/Moonset Tomorrow...3:09 AM/4:10 PM
