Deep South News Digest

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

AMERICA PROTESTS

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s mayor is vowing to change police use-of-force policies and require continuous training so that officers do more to deescalate situations before consequences become fatal. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced her plans after more large protests were touched off by the police killing of another black man, Rayshard Brooks, outside a fast-food restaurant on Friday. By Kate Brumback. SENT: 812 words.

AP Photos

AP Video

AMERICA PROTESTS-BODY CAMERAS

In the fatal shooting of a black man by police in Atlanta last week, officers’ body cameras captured about 40 minutes of footage, but not the critical moments that end with one of them opening fire. In Oklahoma City, it took police more than a year to release video from the arrest of a man who died in custody. It came out months after the officers involved were cleared of any wrongdoing, and shows them struggling with the man as he says “I can’t breathe.” One officer replies: “I don’t care.” By Jake Bleiberg. SENT: 1,085 words.

AP Photos

XGR--HATE CRIMES-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — A top lieutenant of Georgia’s House speaker is signalling that the lower chamber may blockade Senate bills unless the Senate acts on a bill to increase state criminal penalties on hate crimes. House Rules Chairman Richard Smith, a Columbus Republican, abruptly adjourned Tuesday’s rules committee without putting any bills before the full House to consider, saying it “is becoming an embarrassment to the state” that a Senate committee has yet to consider House Bill 426, a hate crimes penalty bill that the House passed in March 2019. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 369 words.

AP Photos

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA-WHAT HAPPENED

UNDATED — It started off as routine: a man asleep in his car in a fast-food drive-thru. But it rapidly spun out of control when Atlanta police tried to handcuff and arrest Rayshard Brooks for being intoxicated. Video of the scene from late Friday shows the 27-year-old black man wrestling with two white officers, taking a Taser from one of them, running a short distance through the Wendy’s parking lot, and then pointing the stun gun toward one. That officer shot him twice in the back, killing him. By Lisa Marie Pane. SENT: 915 words.

AP Photos

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Georgia has seen an increase in confirmed infections, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in recent days. By Jeff Amy. Developing.

IN BRIEF:

— BURNING CAR-2 FOUND DEAD — A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman and a girl found dead inside a burning car in Georgia has been arrested

IN SPORTS:

FBC—HALL OF FAME-BALLOT

UNDATED — Georgia cornerback Champ Bailey, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and Kansas State running back Darren Sproles will appear on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time. The National Football Foundation on Tuesday announced the 78 players and seven coaches from major college football who are up for selection to the Atlanta-based Hall of Fame. There also are 99 players and 33 coaches from outside the highest level of college football eligible for induction. By The Associated Press. SENT: 267 words.

AP Photos

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

CHURCH SHOOTING ANNIVERSARY-CLYBURN

CHARLESTON, S.C. — U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and actress Viola Davis will take part in a panel discussion Tuesday about the “Emanuel” documentary on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the Charleston church shooting. The Post & Courier reports the two will be joined in the virtual discussion by other producers of the documentary, including actress Mariska Hargitay. Clyburn says the anniversary of the shooting comes amid “one of the most interesting periods” in American history due to the international protests following the death of George Floyd. The documentary is available to stream for free until June 23 on Vimeo. SENT: 191 words.

PROTECTED MONUMENTS-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some people in South Carolina want to join other places in removing names and tearing down statues of Confederate and racist figures. But the first state to secede from the United States has a strong law called the Heritage Act protecting the status quo by requiring two-thirds votes to change things in a Republican dominated General Assembly. Leadership appears ready to use it. As requests start to pile up over virulent racists and a gynecologist who did painful, disfiguring medical experiments on African American women, the House Speaker says removing the Confederate flag in 2015 was the last time he would allow something to change under the act and has given no indication he changed his mind. Developing.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TRUMP

WASHINGTON — Following weeks of national protests since the death of George Floyd, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on policing Tuesday that he said would encourage better police practices and establish a database to keep track of officers with a history of excessive use-of-force complaints. In Rose Garden remarks, Trump stressed the need for higher standards and commiserated with mourning families, even as he hailed the vast majority of officers as selfless public servants and held his law-and-order line, while criticizing Democrats. By Jill Colvin, Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,002 words.

AP Photos

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in South Carolina.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA-VOTING LAWSUIT

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge said Alabama cannot prohibit local officials from offering curbside voting during the COVID-19 pandemic and loosened restrictions on absentee ballots in three Alabama counties because of the health risk to voters. U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon entered the preliminary injunction Monday evening. Kallon ruled that the potential health risks to older and medically vulnerable voters in going to the polls, or getting absentee ballots witnessed or notarized, merited the changes. By Kim Chandler. SENT: 522 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA-PRISONS

ELMORE, Ala. — A fourth inmate in Alabama had died after testing positive for COVID-19 as the number of virus cases in the state systems continues to rise. Robert Stewart, 80, died at a hospital Sunday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement. Stewart began exhibiting symptoms of the virus June 8 and got treatment at the Staton Correctional Facility infirmary before being transferred to a local hospital where he died. SENT: 311 words.

NOAA-SCIENTIFIC INTEGRITY

UNDATED — National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration leaders violated the agency’s scientific integrity when they chastised a local weather office that had contradicted President Trump’s inaccurate comments about Hurricane Dorian, an outside panel found. NOAA’s acting chief, Neil Jacobs, and its then-communications director, Julie Kay Roberts, twice breached the agency’s rules designed to protect scientists and their work from political interference, the National Academy of Public Administration concluded. Jacobs and Roberts released a statement that “did not follow NOAA’s normal process and appear to be the result of strong external pressure,” the group wrote in the 144-page report released late Monday. By Seth Borenstein.

AP Photos

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Alabama.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

BATON ROUGE, La. — Ongoing coverage of a special session in which Louisiana lawmakers work to craft a budget for next year while also seeking to provide tax breaks for businesses struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak. Developing.

XGR-MEDICAL MARIJUANA-LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE, La. — More Louisiana residents will have access to medical marijuana under a significant expansion of the state’s therapeutic cannabis program that was signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The changes in the law, which take effect in August, allow doctors to recommend medical marijuana for any patient they believe it would help, and remove restrictions on which doctors can recommend cannabis. By Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 338 words.

AP Photos

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-COURTHOUSE

CLINTON, La. — A parish in southeastern Louisiana will meet next week to hear arguments on whether to remove a Confederate statue in front of the courthouse that has already been the subject of litigation. Local media report that the East Feliciana Police Jury met Monday evening to discuss the statue’s future. But they decided to delay the discussion to find a bigger venue to accommodate the large numbers of people interested in the vote while still following social distancing guidelines to guard against the coronavirus. SENT: 307 words.

AP Photos

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE, La. — Ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana

IN BRIEF:

— PROSPECTIVE STUDENT-RACIAL SLUR — Louisiana State University says a prospective student who was seen in a video using a racial slur won’t be enrolled in the school this fall

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CASINO LAYOFFS

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Officials for a riverfront casino in Mississippi have announced plans to permanently lay off 150 workers as the industry faces challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Ameristar Casino, which sits along the Mississippi river in Vicksburg, will remain open, but will reduce its staff beginning in August, according to a letter notifying city officials of the layoffs SENT: 220 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Ongoing coverage of developments in Mississippi’s battle with the coronavirus.

XGR-LEGISLATOR RESIGNING

COLUMBUS, Miss. — A Republican from north Mississippi says he is resigning from the state House to take care of his wife as she faces health issues. Rep. Gary Chism of Columbus told the Commercial Dispatch that June 30 will be his last day in the Legislature. SENT: 217 words.

IN SPORTS:

FBC—TEXAS KICKOFF-DATE

HOUSTON — The Texas Kickoff game between Mississippi and Baylor is moving back a day. Game officials announced Monday it will be played on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Houston’s NRG Stadium instead of that Saturday. SENT: 137 words.

