Deep South News Digest

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

AMERICA PROTESTS

ATLANTA — Pleading through tears Monday, the family of a black man killed by Atlanta police outside a drive-thru demanded changes in the criminal justice system and called on protesters to refrain from violence amid heightened tensions across the U.S. three weeks after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. An autopsy found that 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was shot twice in the back late Friday by a white officer trying to arrest him at a fast-food restaurant for being intoxicated behind the wheel of his car. Brooks tried to flee after wrestling with officers and grabbing a Taser from one of them.. By Russ Bynum and Kate Brumback. SENT: 780 words, photos.

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA-WHAT HAPPENED

ATLANTA — It started off as routine: a man asleep in his car in a fast-food drive-thru. But it rapidly spun out of control when Atlanta police tried to handcuff and arrest Rayshard Brooks for being intoxicated. How did it all go so wrong so fast? And what, if anything, could officers have done to defuse the situation? Law enforcement experts say the answers to those questions are complicated and not as clear-cut as in the recent death of George Floyd, the black man who was pronounced dead after a Minneapolis officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes. SENT: 860 words, photos. By Lisa Marie Pane.

AMERICA PROTESTS-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Protesters plan to greet a returning Georgia General Assembly, seeking an end to police brutality and changes to the state’s criminal justice system. Democrats say they’re ready to act, with the minority party in both the House and the Senate rolling out extensive proposals last week. But Republican leaders and even some Democrats say there’s not enough time to make a whole slate of changes. Only 11 working days remain beginning Monday in a session disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most likely to pass is a hate crimes bill mandating stiffer sentences for crimes motivated by bias. By Jeff Amy and Ben Nadler. SENT: 755 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-EUROPE-TASERS

PARIS — France’s government is testing stun guns for wider use after announcing a ban on police chokeholds. French police staged protests around the country last week, including in front of the Interior Ministry, after the ban on the immobilization tactic that led to the death of George Floyd in the U.S. In response, France said it would join other European countries in considering how to increase use of the weapons most commonly sold as Tasers. Britain, Italy and the Netherlands have already done so. Critics say the weapons are used disproportionately against racial minorities and can be deadly without proper training. By Arno Pedram and Lori Hinnant. SENT: 979 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-LGBT RIGHTS

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is ruling that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court. The court decided by a 6-3 vote Monday that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against gay and lesbian workers. The ruling also covers transgender people. The opinion was written by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch. It’s expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 750 words, video.

XGR-VIRUS LIABILITY

ATLANTA — A Georgia Senate committee wants to protect businesses, governments, property owners and emergency personnel from being sued if someone claims they contracted COVID-19 because of them. The Senate Public Safety Committee voted Monday to amend House Bill 216, which originally would have created a fundraising license plate for the Georgia Tennis Foundation, to include the protections. Three Democrats voted against the bill. The measure will move to the full Senate for more debate. SENT: 330 Words. by Jeff Amy.

MED—VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHRONIC ILLNESS

Death rates are 12 times higher for coronavirus patients with chronic illnesses than for others who become infected, a new U.S. government report says. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Monday highlights the dangers posed by heart disease, diabetes and lung ailments. These are the top three health problems found in COVID-19 patients, the report suggests. The report is based on 1.3 million laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases reported to the agency from January 22 through the end of May. SENT: 330 words, photo. By Lindsay Tanner.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RACIAL DISPARITY-POLL

DETROIT — African Americans are disproportionately likely to say a family member or close friend has died of COVID-19 or respiratory illness since March. Eleven percent of African Americans say they were close with someone who has died compared with 5% of Americans overall and 4% of white Americans. That’s according to an analysis of three COVID Impact surveys conducted between April and June. The polls also show the racial gap is equally striking in some cities and states hit especially hard by the virus. In Louisiana, for example, 16% of black adults are close with someone who has died compared with 6% of white adults. By Kate Stafford and Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 933 words, photos, graphic.

ELECTION 2020-REPUBLICANS

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail this week means events with a president who draws TV cameras and raucous crowds. That’s usually gold for down-ballot candidates. But these days its value can be debatable. Trump is the GOP’s unrivaled beast, commanding the support of nearly all its voters. But Trump has wounded himself lately with his divisive law-and-order response to protests against police killings of African Americans, the untamed coronavirus pandemic and the worst economy in decades. With Trump’s poll ratings falling, Republicans are debating whether congressional candidates should embrace him or create some distance. By Alan Fram and Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 996 words, photos.

ELECTION-2020-US-HOUSE-7

ATLANTA — A Democrat is declaring victory in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District primary after new vote counts showed her winning a majority of ballots without need for a runoff election. Carolyn Bourdeaux, who was the Democratic nominee in 2018, claimed victory Monday over five Democratic opponents. SENT: 400 words, photos. By Jeff Amy.

IN BRIEF:

— UBER DRIVER SHOT — An Uber driver in Georgia has been placed on life support after she was allegedly shot by passengers she picked up from a Dollar General store.

SPORTS:

WNBA-SEASON START

NEW YORK — The WNBA on Monday announced plans to play a reduced season, with a 22-game schedule that would begin in late July without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league is still finalizing a partnership with IMG Academy in Florida to play all the games at the facility in Bradenton or other nearby locations. Players and team officials for the league’s 12 teams would be housed at IMG and hold training camps there. SENT: 800 words, photo. By Doug Feinberg.

SAINTS-JENKINS-CNN

ATLANTA — New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins will join CNN as a contributor focusing on racial and social justice, the network announced Monday. “I believe I can be a voice for other athlete activists and those who have dedicated their lives to changing legislation, policies and reforms for human equality,” Jenkins said, touting his experience addressing “the inequalities of our criminal justice system, educational system and disparate wealth in our marginalized communities” during his 11-year NFL career.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

AMERICA PROTESTS-CONGRESS

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an ambitious package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police chokeholds and other practices. The bill comes from the sole African American Republican in the Senate, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Congress is rushing to respond to the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans. The Senate bill is set to roll out Wednesday, and President Donald Trump is signaling his support for many of its provisions. The emerging GOP package shares similar goals with Democratic legislation, showing how quickly police violence and racial prejudice are transforming national party priorities. By Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1000 words, photos.

SCHOOL EMPLOYEE-FACEBOOK POST

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina school district has fired an employee who made what the district describes as a “highly offensive and unacceptable” post on a TV station’s Facebook page. SENT: 240 words.

AP MEMBER EXCHANGE:

MEDICAL EMERGENCY-MIRACLE

GREENWOOD, S.C. — When Craig and Mary Helen Ticknor visited Craig’s brother, Terry, in Ponderosa Heights to continue working on their RV in the backyard, they did not think they would be administering CPR to him. “I never had to do CPR, and I’m not trained in CPR,” Mary Helen said. “My husband had a CPR course about 40 years ago.” Terry recalled going into Mary Helen and Craig’s RV to check on them, but he wasn’t feeling well that day so he told them he was going to go take a nap inside. Mary Helen asked him to come back for a minute to talk, and then he collapsed in the RV. “Oh it was terrifying,” Mary Helen said. “His face turned blue.” By Jonathan Limehouse, The Index-Journal. SENT: 333 words.

IN BRIEF:

—AIKEN GIRL MISSING — Law enforcement officials in South Carolina are trying to locate a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for several days.

—CONGRESSMAN RICE-COVID-19 — A second member of South Carolina’s congressional delegation — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice — has contracted COVID-19.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

CONFEDERATE STATUE-MUSEUM RELOCATION

MOBILE, Ala. — A Confederate statue that stood for a century in Alabama’s port city will be permanently relocated to a museum, the city’s mayor announced. Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced Sunday that the History Museum of Mobile has received the bronze likeness of Admiral Raphael Semmes, which stood in a middle of a downtown street near the Mobile waterfront for 120 years until June 5. He said the museum will develop a plan to protect, preserve and display within the museum” the statue and “place it into the appropriate historic context.” SENT: 3502 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — As Alabama experiences a surge of coronavirus cases, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey emphasized the role of personal responsibility to curb the spread of the virus instead of new closure orders. As of Monday, more than 25,000 people statewide had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. More than a fourth of the cases have come in the last two weeks, according to numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health. SENT: 425 words. By Kim Chandler.

SPORTS:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will add career sacks leader Robert Mathis to their Ring of Honor this year. The team announced Monday the induction ceremony will take place Nov. 22 when the Colts host the Green Bay Packers. Mathis played college football at Alabama A&M.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

LOUISIANA SPECIAL SESSION

BATON ROUGE, La. — Despite a veto from the governor, the Louisiana House plowed ahead Monday with a top priority for business lobbying groups, trying to lessen the money that people could win against insurance companies and businesses in car wreck lawsuits. Rather than try to override Gov. John Bel Edwards' veto, the House on Monday passed two new, rewritten bills aimed at the same “tort reform” goal of lessening successful civil lawsuits in car accidents or shrinking the damages awarded. SENT: 500 words, photos. By Melinda Deslatte.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a Republican-crafted plan to spend $300 million in federal coronavirus aid to help small businesses recover from the outbreak, agreeing to a grant program that peeled off dollars he initially planned to use elsewhere. The dollars come from direct federal aid allocated to Louisiana by Congress to respond to the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. SENT: 670 words, photos. By Melinda Deslatte.

OFFICER ASSAULT-DISCIPLINARY HISTORY

OPELOUSAS, LA. A white officer accused of beating a hospitalized black teenager had been suspended at least four times for improper conduct during his 17-year career with a Louisiana police department, according to records obtained by a newspaper. The records detailed by The Lafayette Daily Advertiser this week show that Opelousas Police Sgt. Tyron Andrepont, 49, had a history of disciplinary actions, including for use of force, prior to being charged criminally with five counts of malfeasance in office in the assault of Jonah Coleman. SENT: 280 words.

POLICE-TIPSTER PLEA

ALEXANDRIA, La. — Police in a central Louisiana city are asking an anonymous tipster to get back in touch with more information about the shooting death of a gay black man. An Alexandria Police Department spokesman declined on Monday to say whether the tipster has done so since the request went out in a brief Facebook post Friday about the death of 29-year-old McKinsley Lincoln. SENT: 290 words.

IN BRIEF:

—BAYOU CHENE-FLOODGATE — Work is set to begin on part of an $80 million project intended to help control backwater flooding in several southeastern Louisiana parishes.

—OIL HIGHWAY-ELEVATION GRANT — Louisiana will receive $135 million in federal financing to help elevate a state highway leading to a critical national oil and gas hub.

— 2 BYSTANDERS KILLED — Authorities in Louisiana say a shooting at a large gathering killed two young women whom the sheriff describes as bystanders

SPORTS:

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-MISSISSIPPI

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Some Mississippi counties are debating whether to move Confederate monuments that have stood for more than a century outside courthouses or in other prominent spots on public property. The potential changes are happening as Confederate monuments are being removed in some other southern states amid protests against racism. SENT: 380 words, photo. By Emily Wagster Pettus.

XGR-MISSISSIPPI BUDGET

JACKSON, Miss. — Top lawmakers said Monday that Mississippi state government can avoid spending cuts during the final two weeks of the current budget year by tapping into the rainy day fund. But they said government spending will shrink during the new year that begins July 1 because of the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 300 words. By Emily Wagster Pettus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Employment Security is seeing an influx of fraudulent unemployment claims, mirroring a concerning trend across the country, Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday. “These are all through sophisticated networks of criminals who will take your information, apply for unemployment, and then reap your benefits,” Reeves said at a news briefing. “It can have serious consequences for you, and obviously, it can have serious consequences for the system.” SENT: 470 words. By Leah Willingham.

85-YEAR-OLD GUARD KILLED

CANTON, Miss. — An 85-year-old security guard was shot and killed as he sat in his car outside an apartment complex, Mississippi authorities said Monday. Multiple shots were fired at David Herring and it appears that one hit him, though a full autopsy is pending, Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland told the Clarion Ledger. Days earlier, a 77-year-old Simpson County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed while taking a man to a mental hospital. SENT: 260 words.

IN BRIEF:

— CRISTOBAL-DRIFTWOOD — The Mississippi Aquarium is collecting driftwood thrown up by Tropical Storm Cristobal for use in its habitats.

