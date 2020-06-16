Edwards signs bills to loosen Louisiana’s gun restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana municipalities will be barred from enacting most gun restrictions beyond those in state law under legislation signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The measure by House Republican leader Blake Miguez won passage from lawmakers in the regular session that ended June 1. It will prohibit local governments from banning guns in businesses and most public buildings through ordinances that are tougher than statewide restrictions.

It doesn’t apply to the meeting places of local governing authorities, however. They can still carry stronger restrictions. Edwards also signed a bill to make it easier to carry a concealed handgun in church. Church authorities still will have to agree.

