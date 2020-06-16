FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOSTON (AP) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has for the first time approved a video game for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children.
The FDA said Monday the game built by Boston-based Akili Interactive Labs can improve attention function.
The game, called EndeavorRx, requires a prescription and is designed for children ages 8 to 12 with certain symptoms of ADHD.
It’s the first time the FDA has cleared a digital therapy for improving ADHD symptoms, and the first time the agency has ever authorized marketing of a game-based therapy for any condition.
