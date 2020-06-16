Five residents in Family Medicine Residency Program have special graduation photo shoot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Residents at Rapides Regional Medical Center were set to graduate later this month. With the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the family medicine residency program had to get creative.

Five residents in the LSU Health Shreveport Family Medicine Residency Program in Alexandria were all set to graduate Saturday, June 27th. However, due to the pandemic, the ceremony got canceled.

“I wish we could have a real graduation for them, they richly deserve it and I wish I could’ve given that to them," said Director Robert Moore.

Program Director Robert Moore still wanted to do something for the residents. So, he came up with a backup plan. A photoshoot at the helipad at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

“We all had that time together and we could just say our goodbyes," said Resident Physician Ryan Basquez.

The photoshoot was held with the five graduates, including Resident Physician Ryan Basquez who’s headed to Tulane later this week.

“When you’re very tired and you just feel like there’s no more I can do and you have someone there pulling you along and helping to support you. You know that all of those people right next to you that you’re taking photos with are those people.”

Basquez and the other graduates have come a long way since they first entered the three-year program back in 2017.

“I look back and think like when I started to now like wow, the things they’ll let me do," said Basquez. "Where before when I first came in, I was so timid and shy.”

Little did they know they’d be learning medicine during the era of COVID-19.

“I don’t think anybody goes into medicine thinking we’ll I’m going to practice when a pandemic occurs but that’s what happened so we all just had to push forward and work together," said Basquez.

Often times, the residents work more than double the average workweek.

“Sometimes it’s Monday through Sunday," said Basquez. "Usually you get a day off once a week and work weeks can be up to 80 hours.”’

With this graduation class on their way out, another group will come in next week. With over 129 graduates in the program so far, Moore says it’s important, now more than ever, for the family physicians to serve people right now in our state.

“Being one of the epicenters of the virus outbreak, it was important for us to have our graduates out there and helping taking care of people."

Especially when we need them the most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

74 percent of graduates have stayed in the state of Louisiana since 1996. Out of the five 2020 graduates, one resident physician is going to Emory, one is going to Tulane and three are going into private practice.

