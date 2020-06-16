Advertisement

Former LSU RB Kevin Faulk included on ballot for 2021 College Football Hall of Fame

LSU former running back Kevin Faulk
LSU former running back Kevin Faulk(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU running back Kevin Faulk, the leading rusher in school history, is listed on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, officials announced Tuesday, June 16.

Faulk (1995-1998) finished his career as a Tiger with school records for rushing yards (4,557) and rushing touchdowns (46). He also holds the SEC record for all-purpose yards (6,833). Faulk still holds 10 LSU records.

Faulk went on to graduate from LSU in 1999 and won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots during his 13-year NFL career.

He is already a member of the Louisiana Sports, LSU Athletic, and New England Patriots Halls of Fame.

Former LSU players in the College Football Hall of Fame include: Gus Tinsley, Ken Kavanaugh Sr., Abe Mickal, Doc Fenton, Tommy Casanova, Billy Cannon, Jerry Stovall, Charles Alexander, Bert Jones, and Glenn Dorsey.

