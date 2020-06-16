Gov. Edwards signs 75 bills into law, vetoes 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday, June 15 he had signed 75 bills into law and vetoed one.

Edwards said he vetoed HB 846 because it incentivized the creation of five minimum wage jobs and “is contrary to the sentiment of the people of Louisiana that our workforce should be able to earn a true living wage.”

Click here to read the governor’s veto letter

The governor signed the following bills into law:

