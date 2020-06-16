Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins is joining CNN as a contributor focusing on racial and social justice. Jenkins says he believes he can “be a voice for other athlete activists and those who have dedicated their lives" to promoting equality through legislation and other reforms. Jenkins is an 11-year NFL veteran out of Ohio State who has won Super Bowls with both New Orleans and the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins says his motivation to join CNN stems from his experience addressing inequalities in criminal justice and educational systems affecting members of "marginalized communities.”