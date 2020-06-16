Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University says a prospective student who was seen in a video using a racial slur won't be enrolled in the school this fall. The university gave the update by replying to several tweets Monday night. The one-sentence statement does not say whether the student withdrew from the school or if the school denied admission. LSU faced backlash for its initial response in which it tweeted that it was limited in how it could take action on free speech. The school later apologized and officials met with black student leaders, who decided to change the name of a campus library named after a former president who advocated for segregation.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Police in a central Louisiana city are asking an anonymous tipster to get back in touch with more information about the shooting death of a gay black man. An Alexandria Police Department spokesman declined on Monday to say whether the tipster has done so since the request went out in a brief news release Friday in the case of 29-year-old McKinsley Lincoln. News agencies report that his body was found May 15 on a street where a caller had reported an injured man.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House plowed ahead with a top priority for business lobbying groups despite a veto from the governor. Republican lawmakers are trying to lessen the money that people could win against insurance companies and businesses in car wreck lawsuits. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday vetoed the bill to make sweeping changes to Louisiana’s civil litigation system, a proposal passed in the regular session that ended June 1. The House on Monday passed two new, rewritten bills aimed at the same goal of lessening the successful civil lawsuits in car accidents or shrinking the damages awarded. The measures go to the Senate for debate.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a Republican-crafted plan to spend $300 million in federal coronavirus aid to help small businesses recover from the outbreak. The dollars come from direct federal aid allocated to Louisiana by Congress to respond to the COVID-19 disease. Edwards intended to steer about $811 million of the federal assistance to local government agencies to reimburse them for virus-related expenses. Republican state lawmakers chose to divvy that money up differently. They carved out $300 million for small business grants and used the remaining $511 million for municipalities. The Democratic governor announced Monday that he signed the measure. Treasurer John Schroder will manage the business grant program.